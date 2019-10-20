Badshah responds to Dr Zeus’ allegations that Bala song Don’t Be Shy is stolen

bollywood

Rapper Badshah has reacted to Dr Zeus’ recent tweet, in which he had accused several people involved with the song Don’t Be Shy, from the film Bala, for not having the required rights to remake it. Badshah has said that he respects Dr Zeus, and will get the matter solved immediately.

He wrote on Twitter, “I am aware of the situation around Dont Be Shy. I want to start by saying that I love and respect @drzeusworld paaji immensely and he knows it. He has the right to get angry with me because he’s my senior and I’ve learnt a lot from him. And he is the last person I’d want to go through something like this. I got on the song, which has been recreated by my dear friends Sachin-Jigar, only after making sure we had the necessary rights. But still if there’s any misunderstanding, I’ll make sure it gets cleared ASAP. I support Zeus Paaji.”

Dr Zeus had tweeted angrily about the makers of Bala remaking his hit numbers Don’t Be Shy and Kangna Tera Ni without his knowledge. He’d written on October 18, “Are you guys taking the p*ss @sonymusicindia @MaddockFilms @Its_Badshah @SonyMusicUK @SachinJigarLive? When did you compose Don’t Be Shy & Kangna? More to the point how dare you guys be riding off my old hits & f**kin them up??? Ya need to get original My lawyers will be in touch.”

Bala stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, and Yami Gautam, and tackles the issue of premature balding. The film is slated for a November 7 release, just one day before Ujda Chaman, a rival film on the same subject matter, whose director has also taken offence to the similarities between the two films. He told PTI, “There are some similarities that can be seen between Bala and Ujda Chaman. I don’t know what’s happening. I came with my trailer on October 1 and they came out with it around 10-11 October. So this question should be asked to them that how is it similar? If they had seen my trailer, they should have done something... At least, change something.’

