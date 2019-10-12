Ujda Chaman director slams Bala makers: ‘Are they scared even with big star like Ayushmann Khurrana?’

bollywood

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 13:55 IST

The director of the upcoming film Ujda Chaman, Abhishek Pathak, has slammed the makers of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala, which deals with a similar theme. Calling the last-minute change in Bala’s release date ‘unethical’, Abhishek said that he is considering legal action against producer Dinesh Vijan.

The release date of Bala was brought forward to November 7, a day ahead of the release of Ujda Chaman. Both films feature characters undergoing male baldness.

“It is unethical on Dinesh’s part to advance the release so that the film can release a day before our offering,” Pathak told Mid-Day. “Are they scared of my film when they have a big star like Ayushmann Khurrana? While I think they have an upper hand, it appears that they feel they are on shaky ground and hence, are resorting to such things.”

Ujda Chaman is the official remake of Malayalam film Ondu Motteya Kathe. Abhishek says that Maddock Films was sent a notice after the premise of Bala became known to him. He said, “They assured us that their film is different, and I took their word for it. But we can all see that there is a blatant resemblance in the lead characters. We may take legal recourse.”

Maddock Films in a statement said that it is ready to defend Bala, even if it means going to court. A statement read, “Bala has been in the works for several months. If there are multiple films which deal with one of the themes, it’s all the more variety for the viewers to choose from, which can never be a bad thing. It’s unfortunate if a fellow filmmaker sees this as anything but a positive for audiences. Maddock stands firmly by the originality of its film, and will back its project all the way, including through legal recourse if need be.”

