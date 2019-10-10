Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala trailer inspires hilarious memes, fans demand Dr Batra and Kesh Kala

bollywood

The first trailer for Ayushmann Khurrrana’s new film, Bala, was released online on Thursday, and fans have already come up with memes. Poking fun at everything from hair tonics to cultural stereotypes, fans have had a field day with the film’s trailer.

In Bala, Ayushmann plays a man who is losing his hair. Some of the lines of dialogue that fans used in their memes are ‘Sirf gori ladki chahiye’ and ‘Hum koi film nahi hain, him Ekta Kapoor ka serial hain.’ While a section of fans joked about the concept of marriage, others brought in fairness creams and Dr Batra’s clinic.

Here are some of the best memes:

Ayushmann is coming off a streak of box office and critical successes. His recent slate of hit films included Badhaai Ho, AndhaDhun, Article 15 and Dream Girl. The actor was also awarded a National Film Award for Best Actor, for his performance in Article 15.

In an interview to Scroll, Ayushmann said, “My films have tackled a lot of taboo subjects, but Bala touches upon a more common problem. It’s entertaining and motivating at the same time. I could not shave my hair because we have to show the different phases of baldness. I used to be up at 3 am for a 7 am shoot.”

In the same interview, the actor also spoke about his comfort zone, and said, “You don’t have to change genres with every film, otherwise you will get exhausted. My staple is slice of life. I am in no hurry to break rules or change my character with every film. I am going to be here for long, and I want to savour everything and change my gears only once in a while.”

In Bala, Ayushmann stars opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam. A film based on a similar concept, titled Ujda Chaman, will clash with Bala at the box office on November 8.

