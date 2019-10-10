e-paper
Bala trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana has a really long bad hair day but it will make you laugh like crazy. Watch

Bala trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana has shared the hilarious first trailer for his upcoming film, Bala. The film shows him as a balding man.

bollywood Updated: Oct 10, 2019 13:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ayushmann Khurrana plays a man suffering from premature balding in Bala.
         

Ayushmann Khurrana has made it his life’s mission to make you laugh until you can’t take it anymore. After delivering hits like Badhaai Ho and Dream Girl, Ayushmann has shared the first trailer for his next film, Bala.

He plays a man suffering from premature balding who becomes a big butt of jokes among his people. His confidence has taken a hit and nothing seems to be going right.

Watch the trailer for Bala here:  

The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam. Bhumi plays a dusky small-town girl at odds with a society that is obsessed with fair skin. Yami plays a Tik-Tok star that Ayushmann loses his heart to. However, he has to keep his balding head a secret from her. To do that, he tries every trick in the book--sprays, powders, wigs and cow dung.

Ayushmann and Bhumi have earlier worked in blockbusters like Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The upcoming film marks their third collaboration together. Meanwhile, he made his film debut opposite Yami Gautam in Vicky Donor in 2012.

The comedy-drama is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films. It is directed by Amar Kaushik and will release on November 7.

Ayushmann’s latest film, Dream Girl was a box office success. The film managed to rake in Rs 5.30 crore on its second Friday and Rs 9.10 crore on Saturday. It minted Rs 11.05 crore on its second Sunday and Rs 3.75 crore on Monday, taking its grand total to almost Rs 140 crore. It has also become the actor’s most successful film ever. Dream Girl is also Ayushmann’s second film to hit a century after Badhaai Ho.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 12:20 IST

