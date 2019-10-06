e-paper
Ayushmann Khurrana on his kids: ‘They should not be thinking in their head that they are stars already’

When it comes to keeping his children Virajveer and Varushka, he prefers to keep them away from paparazzi.

bollywood Updated: Oct 06, 2019 11:59 IST
Shreya Mukherjee
Shreya Mukherjee
Hindustan Times
Ayushmann Khurrana has two kids: Virajveer and Varushka.
Ayushmann Khurrana has two kids: Virajveer and Varushka.
         

Ayushmann Khurrana isn’t just being part of socially driven narratives on screen. The actor also believes in doing his bit off it. Since his college days, the actor has been involved with social work along with his friend, and for the past few years he has been associated with a Delhi based NGO that works for the betterment of human scavengers.

“I’ve been forever associated with this NGO Gulmeher. They closely work with human scavengers and rag pickers of Ghazipur. The idea is to give them a better life, celebrating important events with them with goodies... So I’ve been doing such things even before I started talking about such stories in films,” says Ayushmann, adding that as an actor and social influencer, he believes in giving as much back to the society as possible.

 

In his professional life, the actor is on a high with Badhaai Ho (2018) enjoying a good run at the National Awards. His last six films have been successful. Ayushmann, who has an exciting slate of upcoming projects, adds, “I’m happy that people are coming to me with such stories. That they have me in mind whenever such narratives come up, makes me believe that I’m doing something right. But that does not mean I won’t do different kind of films. I’m open to anything that would push me to do better than what I’ve done before.”

How does his family react to his success and the kind of love his brand of cinema is garnering? “They’re very happy and proud and keep encouraging me to do better. I’ve also been told to stay calm and sail on,” he says.

Just as his well-set career, Ayushmann keeps his personal life quite sorted. When it comes to keeping his children Virajveer and Varushka, he prefers to keep them away from paparazzi. “They should have a normal upbringing that we had. That’s good for their growth. They should not be thinking in their head that they are stars already. They should learn everything the hard way and that can only be possible when Tahira (Kashyap Khurrana) and I bring them up in a certain away and keep them away from the arch lights,” he signs off.

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 11:59 IST

