Ayushmann Khurrana roped in by UNICEF, Indian govt to fight sexual abuse of children: ‘Crimes against children are the most heinous’

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 19:09 IST

Bollywood stars have never shied away from lending the weight of their stardom to various social causes. Now, we have learnt that Ayushmann Khurrana is the latest one to join the bandwagon. The actor has been roped in by the government and UNICEF to raise his voice against sexual abuse of children.

“Ayushmann is heartened that he can now contribute to the cause of building awareness against child sexual abuse. He wants to do his best to help the government to eradicate such crimes. He immediately said yes to the proposal to be roped in by UNICEF and the Ministry of Women & Child Development for the latter’s key initiative, the POCSO (The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, 2012,” says an industry insider.

The ministry aims to make people aware of the protection and legal support that the POCSO Act offers against child sexual abuse. “Ayushmann has shot a video on the topic, requesting people to be more vigilant about such cruel offences happening around us and immediately raise voice against such disgraceful crime by reporting it to the concerned authorities,” says the insider.

The campaign aims to reach out to people across the nation via social media, TV and cinema halls. “Ayushmann will support it at all stages,” adds the insider.

Contacted about the same, Ayushmann said: “As a socially-conscious citizen, I want to spread the word on matters that need urgent attention. POCSO (The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act is a hugely important step taken by the ministry to make people aware of the protection and legal support that the act offers against child sexual abuse.”

The actor, who was seen in a socially-relevant film, Article 15 (revolving around the caste system of India) earlier this year, believes such steps will go a long way vis-a-vis India’s future. “Crimes against children are the most heinous. I applaud the government and UNICEF’s stand on protecting the future generations of our country,” says the actor.

Work-wise, Ayushmann — after delivering back-to-back hits including Article 15 and Dream Girl earlier this year — will soon be seen in Bala and Gulabo Sitabo. He is also busy shooting for Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 19:08 IST