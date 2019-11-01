Frozen 2 Hindi trailer: Priyanka Chopra channels her inner Elsa, says ‘we don’t need a king to become a queen’. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 12:46 IST

Priyanka Chopra and sister Parineeti Chopra have lent their voices for the Hindi version of upcoming Disney film, Frozen 2. Priyanka has now released a new trailer of the film and can be seen talking about it while being dressed in a Frozen themed gown.

Priyanka shared the Hindi trailer on her social media handles with the caption, “An inspiring, heart-warming story of changing the world and creating your own destiny...join our sisterhood with Elsa & Anna.” Dressed in a beige gown with an uneven blue pattern on it, Priyanka says how the stories have changed with the changing times, one of which is Frozen 2.

An inspiring, heart-warming story of changing the world and creating your own destiny...join our sisterhood with Elsa & Anna#Frozen2 in cinemas November 22@DisneyStudiosIN #FrozenSisters#GirlsForGirls@ParineetiChopra pic.twitter.com/fyVA5iYg9T — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) November 1, 2019

The video clip begins with Priyanka looking at her 19-year-old picture when she won the Miss World title. She talks about why people say that it’s difficult to understand girls and says it is because they have gone much beyond everyone’s expectations. She goes on to say in Hindi, “We don’t need a king to become a queen. We find our own path in our own style. Don’t bring stars for us as they themselves make their way towards us. We don’t want to be part of some one else’s story, we write our own stories.” She ends the video by introducing the “inspirations of this generation” Elsa and Anna.

Frozen 2 is the sequel of the hit 2013 Disney film. The second instalment promises to be more intense as it traces the past of Princesses Anna and Elsa and pieces together their present. Wood and Brown have a role to play in solving this mystery.

Parineeti recently spoke about working with cousin Priyanka for the first time. She told ANI, “This relationship of Anna and Else in Frozen 2 is exactly what Mimi Didi and I share - it’s a unique and strong bond that I have with my sister.”

Priyanka also opened about her choice of films in an interview to IANS. She said, “I like movies that challenge me. I like fiction as well as reality-based. I like the immersive experiences. I like something that will make me nervous coming to set. I like films where I look at my scene and I am like ‘oh my god! How am I going to do this?’ When your fingers tingle, your toes curl... I like experiences like those.”

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 12:44 IST