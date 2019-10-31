e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 31, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 31, 2019

Priyanka Chopra reveals the one rule she follows to make marriage with Nick Jonas work

Priyanka Chopra reveals her one trait that made Nick Jonas fall in love with her, and the important rule the couple follows to make their marriage work.

bollywood Updated: Oct 31, 2019 15:32 IST
Rishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri
Hindustan Times
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the Vanity Fair party post the 91st Academy Awards.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the Vanity Fair party post the 91st Academy Awards.(REUTERS)
         

If there’s one Bollywood celebrity who has truly showed to the world  the talent Indian actors possess, it has to be Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Be it Hindi films, Hollywood projects or her singing career, she has managed to strike that perfect balance. But so much work is bound to get hectic both physically and mentally.

Ask Priyanka how tough managing everything along with her personal life gets, and she exclaims, “It’s tough, but I’m glad I’m married to someone who understands my ambition and drive.” She refers to her husband, singer Nick Jonas. The two married each other on December 1 last year. Priyanka continues, “It’s the thing he fell in love with me for, that’s what he says! For both of us, our professional lives are very,very important. We both come from a non-entitled background; our careers were not given to us. We both have worked damn hard to be where we are, and have had a two decade long career each. We know what it takes to do what we do, and support each other.”

 

Spending time with each other is integral to a relationship, more so when the people belong to two different parts of the world. How are Nick and Priyanka managing so far? “We have a rule,” Priyanka spills the beans, “Nick and I don’t go beyond two-three weeks without seeing each other. Wherever in the world we are, we keep in touch, and video call all the time! It’s important to make the effort to have the other person involved in your life. We do that.”

The actor asserts that having a work-personal life balance is very important for both men and women. “You see more and more working couples today. We keep putting too much pressure on ourselves and our relationships. (People tend to think) ‘It won’t work out if I take on too much work’ — and that’s really unfair. It will work out if you want to make it work.”

 

View this post on Instagram

My everything ❤️ #karwachauth

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

The 37-year old has her hands full currently. Priyanka will be seen next with Rajkummar Rao in the adaptation of the novel The White Tiger, and We Can Be Heroes. She was also seen recently in the critically-acclaimed The Sky is Pink with Farhan Akhtar, a Bollywood film she did after a gap of three years. People called it her ‘comeback’. Ask Priyanka whether it bothers her that her Hindi projects are called a ‘comeback’ just because she was busy with other commitments, she tells us, “I don’t care what people say. ‘Comeback’ ‘Go back’ ‘Here’ ‘There ’ it doesn’t matter, people’s opinions. I don’t even think about that. To some people it might be a ‘comeback’, to some it might not!”

Clearly, nothing bothers Priyanka. How’s married life treating her so far? Her face lights up when she says, “Damn, it’s the best thing that has ever happened to me! We complete a year this December. I wish I knew it was so amazing, I would have done it before. It’s great to be married to someone who’s my rock, has the ability to calm me. It’s given me wings in such a beautiful way!”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 15:32 IST

tags
top news
Foreign Ministry rebuts Opposition on row over EU lawmakers’ Kashmir visit
Foreign Ministry rebuts Opposition on row over EU lawmakers’ Kashmir visit
Govt seeks WhatsApp’s reply after Indians targeted in spyware attack
Govt seeks WhatsApp’s reply after Indians targeted in spyware attack
Aaditya Thackeray may sit out of govt, Eknath Shinde is leader of Sena MLAs
Aaditya Thackeray may sit out of govt, Eknath Shinde is leader of Sena MLAs
‘Worked mostly under BJP govt’: Raghuram Rajan reminds Nirmala Sitharaman
‘Worked mostly under BJP govt’: Raghuram Rajan reminds Nirmala Sitharaman
No proposal to launch gold amnesty scheme: Report
No proposal to launch gold amnesty scheme: Report
‘D/N Test good move but...’ Tendulkar points out worrying factor
‘D/N Test good move but...’ Tendulkar points out worrying factor
Ujda Chaman movie review: Sunny Singh’s film is painfully long
Ujda Chaman movie review: Sunny Singh’s film is painfully long
Over 60 killed after fire breaks out in a train in Pakistan
Over 60 killed after fire breaks out in a train in Pakistan
trending topics
Sardar Vallabhbhai PatelJammu KashmirPM ModiIndia vs BangladeshIndira GandhiShah Rukh KhanP Chidambaram

don't miss

latest news

India News

Bollywood News