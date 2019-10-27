e-paper
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate first Diwali as married couple, and she looks like a goddess. See pics

Priyanka Chopra has shared pictures of her first Diwali celebrations with Nick Jonas, as a married couple. See them here.

bollywood Updated: Oct 27, 2019 11:45 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas began their Diwali celebrations in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
Actor Priyanka Chopra has wished her fans a Happy Diwali. The actor took to Twitter to share pictures of her Diwali celebrations with husband Nick Jonas, from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

She wrote in her caption, “Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating. From mine to yours.” She added the hashtags, “Diwali in Cabo”, and “Peace and prosperity”.

 

The pictures shows Priyanka wearing a golden saree and large earrings, standing next to Nick, who’s dressed casually in a white shirt and grey trousers. Both are barefoot. The second picture shows a large group, all sitting next to a swimming pool at what appears to be a luxury villa.

The comments section of Priyanka’s post was flooded with Diwali messages. She also shared a picture of idols of Goddess Laxmi and Lord Ganesha, and wished her followers a Happy Diwali. She tagged Nick in the story as well, and geo-tagged the post to Cabo.

This is Priyanka and Nick’s first Diwali as a married couple, and comes just days after their first Karwa Chauth. Both Priyanka and Nick had taken to Instagram to share pictures of their first Karwa Chauth. Nick had written alongside an Instagram post, “My wife is Indian. She is Hindu, and she is incredible in every way. She has taught me so much about her culture and religion. I love and admire her so much, and as you can see we have fun together. Happy Karva Chauth to everyone!”

Also read: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas cuddle up post concert. See new pic

Priyanka’s cousin, actor Parineeti Chopra, had replied to Nick’s post, and written, “All our lives she fasted and made us fast for the perfect husband! This is the first year she actually has him!! Now my turn?”

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in lavish dual ceremonies at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace, in December 2018. The actor made a return to Bollywood with the well received drama, The Sky is Pink. Nick and his brothers -- the Jonas Brothers -- are currently touring the US after regrouping earlier this year.

First Published: Oct 27, 2019 11:44 IST

