Shahid Kapoor has relationship advice for rumoured ex Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas

Shahid Kapoor has some relationship advice for rumoured ex-girlfriend Priyanka Chopra and her American singer husband Nick Jonas.

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 18:38 IST
Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra in a still from Kaminey.
Actor Shahid Kapoor was asked what advice he’d give recently married couple Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas. Shahid, who was rumoured to be dating Priyanka briefly during the filming of Kaminey, said on Neha Dhupia’s chat show that he’d advise the couple to understand each other’s backgrounds.

He said, “Understand each other’s backgrounds as well as you can, because you’re from very different backgrounds.” Previously, during an appearance on Koffee with Karan, Shahid was asked by host Karan Johar to give some advice to Nick. He had said then, “Never back down, buddy. You’re with the original Desi girl!”

Shahid has spoken highly of Priyanka in the past. At the Zee Cine Awards 2016, he had said, “Priyanka is doing amazingly well I am very happy for her. She has made all of us proud. She always had the potential to become an international star and she has proved it.”

Neha Dhupia with actor Shahid Kapoor on the sets of her chat show #NoFilterNeha - Season 4 in Mumbai.
Neha Dhupia with actor Shahid Kapoor on the sets of her chat show #NoFilterNeha - Season 4 in Mumbai. ( IANS )

Priyanka transitioned into a flourishing career in Hollywood in 2016, and appeared in the television show Quantico, and several films such as Baywatch and Isn’t it Romantic. She recently made a comeback in Bollywood with the well reviewed The Sky is Pink.

While neither Shahid nor Priyanka has ever spoken about their rumoured relationship, they are said to maintain a cordial equation. Shahid was even invited to her wedding reception in Mumbai. However, he said he probably wasn’t invited to his ex-girlfriend Kareena Kapoor’s wedding reception after she married Saif Ali Khan. He said on a different show hosted by Neha Dhupia, “About Kareena, I don’t remember, it was a while ago. I don’t think I was invited.”

Shahid, who is married to Mira Rajput, recently delivered the biggest solo hit of his career. Kabir Singh, despite poor reviews, has made over Rs 380 crore worldwide.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 18:38 IST

