Nick Jonas’ Karva Chauth post for Priyanka Chopra gets a Harry Potter twist, tweet goes viral

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 15:02 IST

A tweet about singer Nick Jonas’ special post for actor wife Priyanka Chopra on Karva Chauth is going viral on Twitter. The tweet gives a hilarious twist to his post, bringing in some Harry Potter to the mix.

Twitter user @sadiyaharabia from Atlanta shared the same message that Nick wrote for Priyanka but changed the pictures to Harry Potter and Parvati Patil’s from the Yule Ball. “My wife is Indian. She is Hindu, and she is incredible in every way. She has taught me so much about her culture and religion. I love and admire her so much, and as you can see we have fun together. Happy Karva Chauth to everyone,” she wrote with the tweet and left people rolling with laughter.

My wife is Indian. She is Hindu, and she is incredible in every way. She has taught me so much about her culture and religion. I love and admire her so much, and as you can see we have fun together. Happy Karva Chauth to everyone! pic.twitter.com/0w4fvlvgqt — spooky sadiyah (@sadiyaharabia) October 21, 2019

“ROTFL. Why does this sound so corny now that it’s not coming from Nick,” wrote one Twitter user. “Okay, I’m loving and LOLing over the “My wife is Indian meme” AND the fact that this was turned into a meme,” wrote another.

For those who need a refresher, Harry went to the Yule Ball in the Goblet of Fire with Parvati while Ron Weasley’s date was her sister Padma. The two had a mighty awful time at the party while Hermione enjoyed a great night with her date.

My wife is Indian. She is Hindu, and she is incredible in every way. She has taught me so much about her culture and religion. I love and admire her so much, and as you can see we have fun together. Happy Karva Chauth to everyone! pic.twitter.com/ePlcFwWS6V — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) October 18, 2019

Some people are still furious about the costumes the two South Asian girls were made to wear for the ball. “Why would you wear that lounge around at home lengha to the Yule ball,” wrote one. “They did Padma and Parvati Patil a grave injustice by making them wear this! I can’t believe these horrible costumes are all they could find in the name of fancy traditional Indian wear,” wrote another. “Every time I see Parvati and Padma in that lehenga I lose a few more days off my lifespan,” read another comment.

Priyanka, who is currently on the Jonas Brothers tour, celebrated her very first Karva Chauth and documented it by sharing pictures on Instagram. Priyanka had shared a picture of the lovebirds sitting on a couch. In the picture, the Baywatch star can be seen tugging onto Nick’s arm. Earlier, Priyanka shared a few other pictures of the celebratory night on the photo-sharing application. One of the photos featured Priyanka with her friends.

Priyanka made her Bollywood comeback with The Sky Is Pink, which released in theatres on October 11. The film also stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf.

