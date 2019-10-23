Parineeti Chopra talks of the ‘unique and strong’ bond Priyanka Chopra and she share much like Frozen 2 sisters

bollywood

Disney’s Frozen 2 will see the Chopra sisters do voice-overs for the principle characters in the film -- Anna and Elsa. The two are all set to take their familial love to the screens. Parineeti has revealed that she shares the same bond with Priyanka Chopra which Anna and Elsa share.

The Ishaqzaade actor has lent her voice to the role of the younger sister Anna while Priyanka will be the voice behind Elsa in the Hindi version of the film. Comparing the on-screen sisters’ connect with their own, Parineeti said, “This relationship of Anna and Else in Frozen 2 is exactly what Mimi didi and I share - it’s a unique and strong bond that I have with my sister, Priyanka Chopra.”

The reason she said yes for being Anna’s voice is that Parineeti can “identify” herself with the character. “Therefore I took up the opportunity immediately and I loved the process of lending my voice to this character. This is also for the first time the Chopra sisters will be working on a project together,” she added.

Frozen 2 is the sequel to the Oscar-winning 2013 film Frozen which broke all box office records back then. The film also gives Parineeti a chance to identify with the character of Anna and show her unflinching bond with her sister.

No doubt the film will surely be on the audience’s watch list. Produced by Disney, Frozen 2 is all set to hit theatres on November 22.

Meanwhile, Parineeti has wrapped up filming for her next outing The Girl on the Train, remake by Ribhu Dasgupta. She is currently shooting for the Saina Nehwal biopic directed by Amole Gupte and has been training non-stop in badminton and prepping intensely for the part.

