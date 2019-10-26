Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas repeatedly groped at concert, fans condemn incident online

music

A video of singer Nick Jonas being inappropriately touched by a fan has been shared online. The incident reportedly took place at the Los Angeles leg of the Jonas Brothers’ ongoing Happiness Begins tour.

The video shows the brothers performing on a narrow stage together, as one fan runs her hands up Nick’s legs from behind. A member of the security staff can be seen reaching across the narrow platform and physically getting the fan to stop touching Nick. But despite his attempts, the fan continues to run her hands all over Nick. At one point, the singer even turns around and swats the fan’s hands away.

Several people online have condemned the behaviour, identifying it as sexual assault. “That IS sexual assault. She went and touched him without his consent in a place that’s not hers to touch and it makes me so f*cking sick,” one person wrote on Twitter. “This person is literally assaulting Nick right on stage. This is so disgusting!!! They should’ve thrown her out and banned her from future events,” wrote another. “It’s sad just because people pay tickets for shows, they feel entitled to touch em etc. Yet forgetting that’s assault if you wanna be specific,” another person commented.

Nick, who is married to actor Priyanka Chopra, hasn’t yet spoken about the incident. The singer has been on a nationwide tour with the band, who regrouped after several years earlier in 2019. The brothers are often accompanied by their spouses. In addition to Priyanka, Joe’s wife Sophie Turner, and Kevin’s wife Danielle can often be seen in the stands, cheering the brothers on.

Priyanka commented on the #MeToo movement earlier this year at an event. “Sexual harassment had become a norm with women,” she said, adding, “Now because of the support we are giving each other, people don’t have the power to shut us down. And that’s an incredibly powerful thing to see. Now if I have a story I don’t feel I am alone anymore – and I am not ashamed of it.”

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 16:25 IST