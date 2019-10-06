e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 06, 2019

Priyanka Chopra wants to pursue personal ambitions now, says she’s been living out of a suitcase but prefers a closet

Actor Priyanka Chopra has said that she is looking forward to buying a house, settling down with husband Nick Jonas, and experiencing motherhood.

bollywood Updated: Oct 06, 2019 18:31 IST

Press Trust of India
Priyanka Chopra during promotion of her upcoming film The Sky is Pink in Mumbai.
Priyanka Chopra during promotion of her upcoming film The Sky is Pink in Mumbai.(IANS)
         

Priyanka Chopra Jonas doesn't have a bucket list but the actor harbours certain personal ambitions, some of which she couldn't make time for in the past few years. The National Award winner has been on the go since 2016 when her last Hindi title, Jai Gangaajal released and she caught a break in Hollywood with ABC series Quantico.

She made her Hollywood feature film debut as antagonist Victoria Leeds in 2017's Baywatch, following it up with supporting parts in A Kid Like Jake and Isn't It Romantic?. "I have personal ambitions now that I haven't really thought of. I definitely want to experience motherhood at some point. I want to be able to buy a home, which I haven't done in a really long time. I've only been living out of suitcases. I'd like to have a closet," Priyanka told PTI in an interview.

Priyanka Chopra during a programme at a Noida college.
Priyanka Chopra during a programme at a Noida college. ( IANS )

The 37-year-old actor said she is a go-getter and has never been scared of making sacrifices. "I guess to achieve what you want, you have to sacrifice a few things. There's no free lunch in the world. It takes dedication, hard work and perseverance. And I've never been afraid of that," she added.

In the middle of these three busy years, the actor also met her husband, American singer Nick Jonas, 27. The couple dated for a while and tied the knot in a big fat twin-wedding last December.

"But especially now that I'm married, Nick and I really want to set down our roots together. I'm not someone who has a bucket list. I don't make long term plans. They say, 'Man proposes, God disposes'," she said.

The actor-producer said she is not the one to waste time and lives in the moment. Recently, Priyanka's Marathi production Paani won the National Award for best feature film on environment conservation. The release date of the film will be announced soon, she said.

"I'm a very live-in-the-present kind of person and striving for excellence in the present. These are the only two things that I can think of. But besides that, there are some wonderful things that I'm producing right now and developing. I would want to be able to keep doing a lot more of that work as well," she said.

Priyanka is looking forward to the release of her Hindi film, The Sky in Pink. Directed by Shonali Bose and also featuring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf, the movie hits the screens Friday.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 18:30 IST

tags
top news
PDP team to meet detained party chief Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar tomorrow
PDP team to meet detained party chief Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar tomorrow
Oct 06, 2019 17:57 IST
‘Overdue’, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after Sheikh Hasina’s hug
‘Overdue’, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after Sheikh Hasina’s hug
Oct 06, 2019 18:45 IST
Destruction inevitable, says Mumbai Metro’s chief Ashwini Bhide after Aarey row
Destruction inevitable, says Mumbai Metro’s chief Ashwini Bhide after Aarey row
Oct 06, 2019 17:59 IST
Ahead of Rafale jet delivery, Rajnath to perform ‘shastra pooja’ in Paris
Ahead of Rafale jet delivery, Rajnath to perform ‘shastra pooja’ in Paris
Oct 06, 2019 17:56 IST
BSF pilot accused of impersonating senior to fly Amit Shah’s plane resigns
BSF pilot accused of impersonating senior to fly Amit Shah’s plane resigns
Oct 06, 2019 15:13 IST
Phoolan Devi’s sister Rukamani Devi Nishad joins Samajwadi Party
Phoolan Devi’s sister Rukamani Devi Nishad joins Samajwadi Party
Oct 06, 2019 18:10 IST
‘Pagle, ab rulaega kya’: Harbhajan’s special message for Rohit Sharma
‘Pagle, ab rulaega kya’: Harbhajan’s special message for Rohit Sharma
Oct 06, 2019 08:18 IST
Coalition’s doors closed for ‘chameleon-like’ Nitish Kumar: Tejashwi Yadav
Coalition’s doors closed for ‘chameleon-like’ Nitish Kumar: Tejashwi Yadav
Oct 06, 2019 18:18 IST
trending topics
India vs South AfricaMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2019Ashok TanwarWar box office collectionBigg Boss 13RBIBigg Boss 13 Day 4 Written UpdateSwachh BharatSamsung Galaxy FoldTejas ExpressNavratri Day 6
don't miss
latest news
India News
Bollywood News