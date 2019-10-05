e-paper
Saturday, Oct 05, 2019

Priyanka Chopra performs Garba to the beats of Falguni Pathak’s Chogada at Navratri Utsav. Watch

A video of Priyanka Chopra performing garba as Falguni Pathak croons the popular number Chogada at a Navratri event has surfaced online.

bollywood Updated: Oct 05, 2019 14:56 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Priyanka Chopra with Rohit Saraf and Falguni Pathak at the Navratri event.
         

Actor Priyanka Chopra is busy promoting her film, The Sky Is Pink, during the Navratri season. The actor, along with co-star Rohit Saraf, recently joined singer Falguni Pathak at a Navratri event and performed garba and dandiya on stage.

Dressed in a beige Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla anarkali suit, Priyanka looked excited as she grooved to popular garba number, Chogada. The actor later shared a few pictures and videos from the event on Instagram.

 

Priyanka Chopra at the event.

During the day, Priyanka was busy giving interviews ahead of the film’s release on October 11. She sizzled in a floral pantsuit with her hair in top knot and a black ribbon around her waist.

On Thursday, Priyanka walked the red carpet at NBA India Games 2019 Welcome Reception, hosted to celebrate the premiere of pre-season games in India. She attended the event in a pink pantsuit with matching stilettoes.

 

Directed by Shonali Bose, The Sky Is Pink is the love story of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary’s parents, Aditi and Niren. Aisha was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis and died in 2015. It has been a long wait for Priyanka’s fans as The Sky is Pink is her first Hindi film since 2016 after she made a mark for herself in Hollywood with TV show Quantico, and films such as Baywatch, A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t It Romantic.

Priyanka described Aditi as “a ferocious mom who was best friends with her daughter,” played by Zaira Wasim in the film. “I’m best friends with my mother. We party together, go to concerts and hang out. She has known my entire journey... from all my boyfriends to my husband. She has been my best person. Seeing that in Aditi to me was as if I was playing what my mother has been to me,” she said.

The actor, who is married to American singer Nick Jonas, said she hopes to become a mother like Aditi one day. “I depended a lot on Shonali and Aditi to imbibe what it is like actually. The kind of mother I’m playing in this film is the kind of mom I hope to be someday,” she added.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 14:54 IST

