Priyanka Chopra says Nick Jonas lifted cylinders at wedding, his family thought jaimala ceremony was a fight

Priyanka Chopra has revealed more hilarious details from her wedding, including how her husband Nick Jonas lifted cylinders.

bollywood Updated: Oct 04, 2019 10:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra tied the knot in December last year.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra tied the knot in December last year.
         

Actor Priyanka Chopra revealed a tonne of precious secrets about her married life on The Kapil Sharma Show. The actor has shared more details about her wedding and the many ceremonies that the whole family participated in.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Priyanka mentioned during the show that Nick and her arrived in India almost 10 days before the wedding to prepare for it. During that time, Nick helped the family take care of everything, including lifting cylinders. “They flew down to India 10 days before the wedding to help with the preparations so that I could fulfil work commitments. In fact, Nick even fetched cylinders at one time,” she said.

 

 

 

She also revealed that his family thought the jaimala ceremony at the wedding was a call to fight. “Nick’s family felt like they had to act. So, they lifted him up and started pushing in,” she said. Nick was joined at the wedding by his parents, his three brothers--Kevin, Joe and Franklin, Kevin’s wife Danielle, their two daughters and Joe’s then-girlfriend Sophie Turner.

Also read: After Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim’s grand debut, mom Amrita reveals their embarrassing secret: ‘Extremely messy and untidy’

Priyanka also talked to IANS and recalled her wedding day when Team Bride and Team Groom played a cricket match. “My cousins are cricket fans, so during my wedding as well, we played cricket by dividing everyone into Team Bride and Team Groom. Nick is a great baseball player, but the two sports are different, so obviously, Team Bride won the match!’’ said Priyanka, when she recently appeared on Star Sports’ Cricket Live.

Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in December. Their was one of the most talked about weddings last year in not just India but also internationally.

Priyanka in back in India to promote her film The Sky Is Pink. The film is directed by Shonali Bose of Margherita With A Straw. The film also stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. It will release on October 11.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 10:43 IST

