'Nation needs you': Opposition MPs meet Sonam Wangchuk at hospital, appeal to call off indefinite fast
Opposition MPs express gratitude for Sonam Wangchuk's dedication to youth and environmental issues, urging him to end his hunger strike.
A delegation of Opposition MPs visited Medanta Hospital on Wednesday to meet climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and appeal to him to end his ongoing hunger strike.
The delegation included young MPs from Opposition parties along with Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay. The Opposition MPs also handed over a letter addressed to Wangchuk, expressing their support for his efforts and requesting him to withdraw his fast. Singh and leaders from the AAP, RJD, CPI and JMM.
Also read | Sonam Wangchuk ready to end fast if govt assures no action against protesters: 'Will ask students to halt movement'
Sharing an update on the visit, Rajeev Rai said, "Following the directive of the Honorable National President Ji, departing from my residence along with the young MPs of my party, as well as Honorable Shri @SanjayAzadSln Ji and the esteemed MPs from AAP, RJD, CPI, JMM, to appeal to Shri Sonam Wangchuk Ji to end his fast at Medanta Hospital."
Opposition leaders write to Wangchuk
The Opposition MPs also handed over a letter addressed to Wangchuk, expressing their support for his efforts and requesting him to withdraw his fast.
In the letter, the MPs said they had "deep respect, appreciation, and gratitude" for Wangchuk's commitment to the cause of India's youth, environmental protection and educational reforms.
Also read | Wangchuk claims govt assured talks on Pradhan's resignation demand would be considered
They wrote, "Your struggle transcends any single issue; it is a fight for the future of our children and for the ideals upon which a strong, enlightened, and just India must be built."
The letter further appealed to him to end his indefinite fast, stating, "At this critical juncture, we earnestly appeal to you to kindly end your indefinite fast. Your message of reform in the education system has been heard and received across the country."
‘The country needs you’
The Opposition MPs said that the nation needed Wangchuk's guidance and wisdom, particularly the youth who look towards him for inspiration.
Also read | Wangchuk, govt set to talk days after activist’s removal galvanised CJP protest
They wrote, "The nation, especially its youth, needs your wisdom and guidance far more than your sacrifice."
The letter also stated, “Just as the Union Territory of Ladakh needs Sonam Wangchuk, India needs you-too not in suffering, but in service; serving those causes that will benefit generations to come.”
Meanwhile, CJP and its founder Abhijeet Dipke also appealed to Wangchuk to end his hunger strike, while maintaining that the movement would continue until the demands are met.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShivya Kanojia
Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after.Read More