'Nation needs you': Opposition MPs meet Sonam Wangchuk at hospital, appeal to call off indefinite fast

The Opposition MPs also handed over a letter addressed to Wangchuk, expressing their support for his efforts and requesting him to withdraw his fast.

Sharing an update on the visit, Rajeev Rai said, "Following the directive of the Honorable National President Ji, departing from my residence along with the young MPs of my party, as well as Honorable Shri @SanjayAzadSln Ji and the esteemed MPs from AAP, RJD, CPI, JMM, to appeal to Shri Sonam Wangchuk Ji to end his fast at Medanta Hospital."

The delegation included young MPs from Opposition parties along with Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay. The Opposition MPs also handed over a letter addressed to Wangchuk, expressing their support for his efforts and requesting him to withdraw his fast. Singh and leaders from the AAP, RJD, CPI and JMM.

A delegation of Opposition MPs visited Medanta Hospital on Wednesday to meet climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and appeal to him to end his ongoing hunger strike.

In the letter, the MPs said they had "deep respect, appreciation, and gratitude" for Wangchuk's commitment to the cause of India's youth, environmental protection and educational reforms.

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They wrote, "Your struggle transcends any single issue; it is a fight for the future of our children and for the ideals upon which a strong, enlightened, and just India must be built."

The letter further appealed to him to end his indefinite fast, stating, "At this critical juncture, we earnestly appeal to you to kindly end your indefinite fast. Your message of reform in the education system has been heard and received across the country."

‘The country needs you’ The Opposition MPs said that the nation needed Wangchuk's guidance and wisdom, particularly the youth who look towards him for inspiration.

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They wrote, "The nation, especially its youth, needs your wisdom and guidance far more than your sacrifice."

The letter also stated, “Just as the Union Territory of Ladakh needs Sonam Wangchuk, India needs you-too not in suffering, but in service; serving those causes that will benefit generations to come.”

Meanwhile, CJP and its founder Abhijeet Dipke also appealed to Wangchuk to end his hunger strike, while maintaining that the movement would continue until the demands are met.