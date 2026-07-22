Indian-origin techie quits $300,000 Meta job to launch AI startup: 'Wanted to work on something that...'

An Indian-origin software engineer has announced that he quit his $300,000-a-year (around ₹2.89 crore) job at Meta to launch his own AI startup, saying he believes AI will fundamentally redefine the way humans interact with computers. Prakshal Jain shared the announcement in a post on X, revealing that he and Alex Morris are coming out of stealth after spending 7 months building their startup, Mitosis Labs. In the X post, the techie explained why he walked away from a lucrative role. (X/@prakshaljain_)

"I quit my $300,000 job at Meta. Alex Morris and I are coming out of stealth to launch Mitosis Labs," Jain wrote in the X post.

According to Jain's LinkedIn profile, he spent around 3.5 years at Meta, most recently working on the Comet Frameworks Team. In his X post, he said that before leaving the tech giant, he worked as a frontend engineer building XR and web experiences. He said that his team launched Facebook and Instagram on Meta Quest in 2024, while he also contributed to Meta AI applications.

Explaining why he walked away from a lucrative role, Jain said that he increasingly found himself relying on AI tools instead of conventional apps and websites. "I caught myself living in my terminal. I stopped going to websites or using apps. I'd just ask ChatGPT or Claude Code to find things or do things for me," he wrote.

He added that the experience led him to a simple idea: “The best UX is no UI.”