HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 12 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#TuneIn
What: Kun Faya Kun Ft. Nizami Bandhu – Sufi Night
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: July 12
Timing: 4pm & & 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Artists’ Picnic
Where: Lodhi Garden, E 70, Block E, Lodhi Estate
When: July 12
Timing: 5pm to 7.30pm
Entry: Register here
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Symphony of Sinners (Writer & Director: Kamal Kishore Pal)
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Todermal Road Area, Mandi House
When: July 12
Timing: 5:30pm & & 7:30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#DelhiTalkies
What: The Sunday Mystery Club
Where: Chapters Bookstore, Unit 008, Ground Floor, Tower C, Unitech Cyber Park, Sector 39, Gurugram
When: July 12
Timing: 5pm
Entry: Register here
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Umbra: At an Ancestral Threshold – Artworks by Rohit Suresh Varekar
Where: Gallerie Nvya, 101-103, Square One Designer Arcade, C-2, Saket District Centre
When: July 11 to August 31
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Soul Strings Project: Mehfil
Where: Chor Bizzare, Hotel Broadway, 4/15A, Asaf Ali Rd, Chatta Lal Miya, Chandni Mahal, Chandni Chowk
When: July 12
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Register here
Nearest Metro Station: Chandni Chowk (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Saiyan Bhaye Kotwal (Director: P Sushila Mehra)
Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharak Singh Road
When: July 12
Timing: 7 pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)
#PlayDate
What: Clay Modelling Workshop
Where: Costa Coffee Galleria, SG 103, Ground Floor, DLF Galleria Shopping Complex, DLF Phase IV, Gurugram
When: July 12
Timing: 3pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: IFCCO Chowk (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: The Talk Show: Poetry & Comedy Night Ft. Maheep Singh, Azhar Iqbal, Ashhar Hauqe
Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: July 12
Timing: 7 pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#FleaSpree
What: Fairytale’ss Bride – A Luxury Wedding Exhibition
Where: Hyatt Regency Delhi, Bhikaji Cama Place, RK Puram
When: July 12
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Call to register: 9810163956, 8826996872
Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction