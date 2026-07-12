HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 12 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: July 12

Timing: 4pm & & 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

Where: Lodhi Garden, E 70, Block E, Lodhi Estate

When: July 12

Timing: 5pm to 7.30pm

Entry: Register here

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

What: Symphony of Sinners (Writer & Director: Kamal Kishore Pal)

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Todermal Road Area, Mandi House

When: July 12

Timing: 5:30pm & & 7:30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

What: The Sunday Mystery Club

Where: Chapters Bookstore, Unit 008, Ground Floor, Tower C, Unitech Cyber Park, Sector 39, Gurugram

When: July 12

Timing: 5pm

Entry: Register here

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Umbra: At an Ancestral Threshold – Artworks by Rohit Suresh Varekar