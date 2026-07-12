Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    HomeNext

    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 12 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Sunday, July 12 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!

    Updated on: Jul 12, 2026, 02:14:10 IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Prefer HTPrefer HTPrefer HTon Google
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    #TuneIn

    What: Kun Faya Kun Ft. Nizami Bandhu – Sufi Night

    Gram it: A man was spotted feeding pigeons under an overcast sky, near Rajghat on Saturday. As Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 35.7°C, the weather department stated that dry spell is likely to continue with the temperature expected to range between 37°C and 39°C for today. (Photo: Raj K Raj / HT)
    Gram it: A man was spotted feeding pigeons under an overcast sky, near Rajghat on Saturday. As Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 35.7°C, the weather department stated that dry spell is likely to continue with the temperature expected to range between 37°C and 39°C for today. (Photo: Raj K Raj / HT)

    Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

    When: July 12

    Timing: 4pm & & 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #DelhiTalkies

    What: Artists’ Picnic

    Where: Lodhi Garden, E 70, Block E, Lodhi Estate

    When: July 12

    Timing: 5pm to 7.30pm

    Entry: Register here

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #Staged

    What: Symphony of Sinners (Writer & Director: Kamal Kishore Pal)

    Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Todermal Road Area, Mandi House

    When: July 12

    Timing: 5:30pm & & 7:30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #DelhiTalkies

    What: The Sunday Mystery Club

    Where: Chapters Bookstore, Unit 008, Ground Floor, Tower C, Unitech Cyber Park, Sector 39, Gurugram

    When: July 12

    Timing: 5pm

    Entry: Register here

    Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre (Yellow Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Umbra: At an Ancestral Threshold – Artworks by Rohit Suresh Varekar

    Where: Gallerie Nvya, 101-103, Square One Designer Arcade, C-2, Saket District Centre

    When: July 11 to August 31

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Soul Strings Project: Mehfil

    Where: Chor Bizzare, Hotel Broadway, 4/15A, Asaf Ali Rd, Chatta Lal Miya, Chandni Mahal, Chandni Chowk

    When: July 12

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Register here

    Nearest Metro Station: Chandni Chowk (Yellow Line)

    #Staged

    What: Saiyan Bhaye Kotwal (Director: P Sushila Mehra)

    Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharak Singh Road

    When: July 12

    Timing: 7 pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)

    #PlayDate

    What: Clay Modelling Workshop

    Where: Costa Coffee Galleria, SG 103, Ground Floor, DLF Galleria Shopping Complex, DLF Phase IV, Gurugram

    When: July 12

    Timing: 3pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: IFCCO Chowk (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: The Talk Show: Poetry & Comedy Night Ft. Maheep Singh, Azhar Iqbal, Ashhar Hauqe

    Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

    When: July 12

    Timing: 7 pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Fairytale’ss Bride – A Luxury Wedding Exhibition

    Where: Hyatt Regency Delhi, Bhikaji Cama Place, RK Puram

    When: July 12

    Timing: 11am to 8pm

    Entry: Call to register: 9810163956, 8826996872

    Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)

    For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

    recommendedIcon
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 12 July 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 12 July 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • httechlogowhite
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes