Why Reece James and Bukayo Saka are not starting tonight vs Norway? Are they injured? Reasons explained
England face Norway in the World Cup quarter-finals without Reece James and Bukayo Saka, as both are left out of the starting lineup.
England is locking horns with Norway at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami in what promises to be an exciting battle for a place in the semi-finals. Two of the tournament's top scorers, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane, will go head-to-head in Saturday's World Cup quarter-final.
However, an update that may concern fans has emerged just minutes before kickoff. England's starting lineup has been confirmed, and it does not include two of their key players.
Right-back Reece James and right winger Bukayo Saka have both been named on the bench against the Vikings, with Thomas Tuchel's final playing XI now confirmed.
Why are they not playing
Bukayo Saka has been dealing with an Achilles problem and has made just two appearances during this World Cup. With the issue still being managed, Thomas Tuchel has chosen not to include the Arsenal winger in the starting lineup, handing Noni Madueke the nod instead.
Meanwhile, James has also featured in only two matches at this World Cup, having missed the previous three games with a hamstring injury. There had been plenty of optimism that he would return to the starting lineup against Norway.
However, it appears the manager has taken a cautious approach with whom he has described as “the best right-back,” preferring to protect him in case England progresses to the semi-finals.
Also read: England vs Norway: What time will Ellie Goulding perform during today's World Cup quarter-final?
Ezri Konsa starts at right-back, with previous replacement Jarell Quansah unavailable after receiving a red card in the last match and serving a suspension.
Strategic benching for impact
While both the right-back and right winger are not in the starting lineup, their presence on the bench certainly gives Thomas Tuchel the option of using them during key phases of the match, depending on how the game unfolds.
Also read: Harry Kane plays down comparisons with ‘beast’ Erling Haaland: 'I consider myself a different player'
Considering both players' recent fitness concerns, keeping them on the bench could be a tactical decision, allowing Tuchel to introduce them as fresh legs capable of providing an instant impact when needed.
England's starting XI vs Norway
England's starting XI against Norway is:
Jordan Pickford; Nico O'Reilly, Marc Guéhi, John Stones, Ezri Konsa; Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson; Anthony Gordon, Jude Bellingham, Noni Madueke; Harry Kane.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More