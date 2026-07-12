England vs Norway: What time will Ellie Goulding perform during today's World Cup quarter-final?

The World Cup enters the final day of the quarter-final stage with a highly anticipated clash between England and Norway at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Ellie Goulding is set to perform at Hard Rock Stadium in front of a crowd of nearly 65,000 spectators during England vs Norway. (L - Instagram ; R - Getty Images via AFP)

The excitement surrounding the fixture is even greater as two of the tournament's top scorers, Erling Haaland (7 goals) and Harry Kane (6 goals), go head-to-head in a battle for a place in the semi-finals.

However, fans at the stadium will have an extra layer of entertainment to enjoy, as English pop star Ellie Goulding is set to perform at Hard Rock Stadium in front of a crowd of nearly 65,000 spectators.

What time will Ellie Goulding performance start The Hereford-born star, however, will not perform before kickoff and is instead scheduled to take the stage during halftime.

The match is set to kick off at 5:00 pm. ET. With a 45-minute first half plus stoppage time, the opening period is expected to conclude at around 5:50–5:55 pm ET.

Halftime typically lasts 15 minutes, although it could extend to around 20–25 minutes.

Also read: Erling Haaland claims No. 1 spot in Norway, and it's not for football

As a result, Goulding's performance is expected to begin at approximately 6:00 pm ET and will likely take place within the 6:00 pm to 6:25 pm ET window.