England vs Norway: What time will Ellie Goulding perform during today's World Cup quarter-final?
Ellie Goulding announced her England vs Norway performance on Instagram while publicly backing the England national team.
The World Cup enters the final day of the quarter-final stage with a highly anticipated clash between England and Norway at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
The excitement surrounding the fixture is even greater as two of the tournament's top scorers, Erling Haaland (7 goals) and Harry Kane (6 goals), go head-to-head in a battle for a place in the semi-finals.
However, fans at the stadium will have an extra layer of entertainment to enjoy, as English pop star Ellie Goulding is set to perform at Hard Rock Stadium in front of a crowd of nearly 65,000 spectators.
What time will Ellie Goulding performance start
The Hereford-born star, however, will not perform before kickoff and is instead scheduled to take the stage during halftime.
The match is set to kick off at 5:00 pm. ET. With a 45-minute first half plus stoppage time, the opening period is expected to conclude at around 5:50–5:55 pm ET.
Halftime typically lasts 15 minutes, although it could extend to around 20–25 minutes.
Also read: Erling Haaland claims No. 1 spot in Norway, and it's not for football
As a result, Goulding's performance is expected to begin at approximately 6:00 pm ET and will likely take place within the 6:00 pm to 6:25 pm ET window.
Goulding made announcement on Instagram
The 39-year-old singer announced her performance at the England vs Norway clash on Instagram, where she also expressed her support for the English team.
“Performing at the @fifaworldcup quarter final for England vs Norway has me feeling like truly anything could happen…I already know the boys will make England proud, it’s coming home,” she posted on Instagram alongside a carousel of photos showing her jumping on her bed while wearing a football jersey.
England's official social media account also joined the conversation by commenting on her post, “Love it, @elliegoulding!.”
Goulding's decorated music career
Ellie Goulding has built an impressive music career, earning numerous accolades and milestones over the years.
She shares the record with Adele for the most No. 1 albums by a British female artist. In addition, the singer-songwriter has recorded 14 entries on the Billboard Hot 100, one of the highest totals achieved by a British female performer.
Also read: Harry Kane plays down comparisons with ‘beast’ Erling Haaland: 'I consider myself a different player'
Fans will be eagerly anticipating Goulding's halftime performance, with excitement surrounding it almost matching the anticipation for the blockbuster World Cup quarter-final clash itself.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More