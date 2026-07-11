Harry Kane plays down comparisons with ‘beast’ Erling Haaland: 'I consider myself a different player'

The race for a place in the FIFA World Cup semifinals will also feature a fascinating battle between two of football's most prolific goalscorers, Harry Kane and Erling Haaland. England and Norway meet in a blockbuster quarterfinal, with both captains carrying their teams' hopes. Norway have been one of the biggest surprises of the tournament, stunning pre-tournament favourites Brazil in the Round of 16 to strengthen their credentials as genuine title contenders. England, meanwhile, have quietly built momentum and will once again look to Kane for inspiration. The contest also has major significance in the Golden Boot race. Haaland has scored seven goals in the tournament, while Kane has six, leaving both within touching distance of the leaders. Only Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, who have eight goals each, are ahead of the them. With a semifinal berth on the line, both strikers will be determined to make the difference once again. Harry Kane addresses comparisons with 'beast' Erling Haaland. (AFP Images)

Asked about the comparisons with Haaland ahead of the quarterfinal, Kane played down the debate and said the two forwards should not be judged against each other. The England captain praised Haaland's remarkable goalscoring record but stressed that they have completely different styles of play and contribute to their teams in different ways.

"We are two completely different players. I'd even say that we play almost in two different positions. Erling (Haaland) has been incredible. His goal-scoring record is exceptional. Physically, he's a machine, a real beast. His finishing is at the highest level. But I consider myself a different player even if I score the same type of goals. I like to touch the ball more and get involved in the build-up play. So I don't think we should be compared", Kane told reporters.

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Kane set to equal Rooney Saturday's match will also see Kane equal Wayne Rooney's record of 120 appearances as England's most-capped outfield player.

Kane also reflected on reaching another major milestone in his England career, equalling Rooney for appearances. The striker said it was a proud moment to match one of England's greatest players and explained that he stays motivated by setting short-term goals rather than looking too far ahead in his career.

"Obviously, extremely proud to reach the same caps as 'Wazza', one of England's greatest ever players," Kane said.

"I don't like to look too far ahead into the future. I like to take maybe a month at a time or six weeks at a time, and kind of set myself small targets throughout the season. Obviously, this season has gone very well on that front, but important games to play still. So I think that's what keeps me kind of hungry," he added.