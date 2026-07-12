Are Jordan Henderson and Jarell Quansah injured? Why the England stars are not playing today vs Norway

England will be without two squad members when they face Norway in the FIFA World Cup quarter-final. Jordan Henderson and Jarell Quansah are both unavailable, but for different reasons. Henderson is out because of an arm injury, while Quansah is serving a suspension following his red card against Mexico. The good news for England is that there are no fresh concerns around key players such as Declan Rice, Marc Guéhi and Reece James, all of whom returned to training before the match. England manager Thomas Tuchel confirmed that Henderson and Quansah are the only unavailable players as the Three Lions prepare for one of their biggest games of the tournament. Why Jordan Henderson and Jarell Quansah are not playing for England vs Norway today

Why Jordan Henderson is missing the England vs Norway match? Jordan Henderson's absence is injury-related. The experienced midfielder suffered a broken arm during the celebrations after England's dramatic last-16 victory over Mexico. The incident happened away from the action, making it an unfortunate setback for the former Liverpool captain. Henderson later underwent surgery and has remained with the England squad during his recovery.

Because of the injury, Henderson has been ruled out of the Norway clash and is not expected to play any further part in the tournament. He was recently seen with his arm in a cast while watching England train, showing his support for teammates despite being sidelined. Thomas Tuchel confirmed ahead of the quarter-final that Henderson is the only injured player in the squad.

Why Jarell Quansah is not playing against Norway Unlike Henderson, Jarell Quansah is not injured. The young defender is unavailable because he is serving a two-match suspension after receiving a red card against Mexico in the previous round. The dismissal automatically ruled him out of the quarter-final against Norway and left England short of another defensive option.

Quansah's suspension has also created some confusion. Tuchel revealed that England had not received complete clarity regarding the punishment, but the defender remains banned for the Norway game. As a result, England have had to adjust their plans without him.

Apart from Henderson and Quansah, England have received encouraging news on the fitness front. Declan Rice, Marc Guéhi and Reece James all returned to training after recent concerns, giving Tuchel a stronger squad to choose from. That means England head into the Norway match missing only one injured player and one suspended player as they chase a place in the World Cup semi-finals.