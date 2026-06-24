Declan Rice, Reece James injury scare leaves England sweating before crucial World Cup clash against Panama

England will assess the fitness of Reece James and Declan Rice before their final FIFA World Cup 2026 group-stage match against Panama, handing manager Thomas Tuchel a selection concern at a crucial stage of the tournament. Declan Rice during the England vs Ghana match. (Getty Images via AFP)

Rice limped out of the Boston Stadium after England’s goalless draw against Ghana on Tuesday with heavy strapping on his left calf. While there is understood to be no major long-term concern over the injury, the issue still requires assessment and rest before a decision is made on whether he can be involved against Panama on Saturday.

The situation is particularly important because Rice has already been managing a separate physical problem during the tournament. The Arsenal midfielder was taken off during England’s opening win over Croatia after suffering nerve pain in a sore hamstring. The latest calf issue now gives Tuchel and England’s medical staff another decision to make before the final Group L fixture.

Rice has been one of England’s key players under Tuchel, giving the side defensive balance, control in midfield and an important presence at set-pieces. But with the knockout stages approaching, England must decide whether playing him against Panama is worth the risk, especially if rest could help avoid a bigger problem later in the competition.

Tuchel faces workload call as James also set for checks James will also be assessed as England prepare for the Panama match in New Jersey. The Chelsea captain completed the full game against Ghana, but he will be checked by England’s medical team over the next 24 hours.

There is no suggestion of a major new injury for James, but his fitness record means England are expected to manage his workload carefully. The 26-year-old has had repeated injury problems in recent seasons, and Tuchel will be cautious about asking him to play again without proper checks.

James has become an important player for England because of his ability to operate at right-back while also offering quality in possession. His fitness is therefore significant not only for the Panama game, but also for England’s wider tournament plans.

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England’s draw against Ghana kept them unbeaten in Group L, but it also delayed confirmation of their progress as group winners. Tuchel’s side dominated possession for long spells but failed to find a breakthrough against a disciplined Ghana defence.

The Panama match will now decide England’s final group position. A win would leave them in a strong position to top the group, but Tuchel’s immediate challenge is managing his squad sensibly. With Rice carrying calf and hamstring concerns, and James requiring careful monitoring, England may have to balance the need for a result with the bigger priority of keeping key players fit for the knockout rounds.