Shahid Kapoor steps into Nani’s shoes for Jersey remake, begins cricket practice. See pic

bollywood

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 10:46 IST

Actor Shahid Kapoor, fresh from the box office success of his last film Kabir Singh, has started prepping for his next. The actor will be seen as a cricketer for the first time in the Hindi remake of the Telugu film, Jersey.

The first picture of the actor as a cricketer is out now and shows him in flannels and a headband as he holds a cricket bat. His fans were excited to see him in a new look and reacted to the picture on Twitter. A fan wrote, “Ab ki baar 300 cr paar.” Another commented, “Telugu films seems to be paving way for Bollywood! Way to go Tollywood.” One more user wrote, “Shahid Kapoor crack the code of salman khan success (Remake).”

Shahid Kapoor begins prep for the role of a cricketer in the #Hindi remake of #Telugu film #Jersey... The #Hindi version will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also helmed the original #Telugu version, starring Nani... 28 Aug 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/9TUcNTOWvf — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 1, 2019

However, there were also many who felt that as they have already watched the dubbed Hindi version of Jersey, there was nothing more to see. A fan wrote, “Jersey hindi me dekh li ab kon dekhe. (Have already watched it in Hindi, who will watch this now).”

Talking about the film, Shahid told IANS, “It took me some time to decide what to do next after Kabir Singh. But the minute I saw Jersey, I knew I wanted it to be my next. It is a wonderful, inspiring and personal human journey that I connected with deeply.”

Also read: Halloween 2019: Sunny Leone dresses up as Frida Kahlo, sends love to ghouls and goblins as she poses with husband Daniel Weber

The Hindi version will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also helmed the original Telugu film starring Nani. It revolves around the protagonist named Arjun (played by Nani) and his struggles to make it big in Indian cricket. A failed cricketer, Arjun is forced by circumstances to return to the game at the age of 36. How he makes it big despite being limited by his age forms the crux of the story.

Produced by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill, Dil Raju, the film is scheduled to release on August 28,2020. Earlier, a Bollywood Life report claimed Shahid has asked for Rs 40 crore for the film.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 10:43 IST