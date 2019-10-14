Shahid Kapoor confirmed to do Jersey remake after Kabir Singh success

bollywood

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 11:53 IST

Actor Shahid Kapoor, who is on a roll with the success of Kabir Singh, has bagged the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit Jersey. The Hindi version will be directed by Gowtham Tinnanauri, who also helmed the original movie.

On casting Shahid in the movie, Gowtham said: “I’m really looking forward to remaking my film Jersey in Hindi and taking it to national audiences and there is no one better than Shahid Kapoor to recreate the magic of the original for Hindi audiences.”

The Telugu version of Jersey revolves around the protagonist named Arjun (played by Nani) and his struggles to make it big in Indian cricket. A failed cricketer, Arjun is forced by circumstances to return to cricket at the age of 36. How he makes it big despite being limited by his age forms the crux of the story.

Shahid tasted unprecedented success with Kabir Singh, which emerged as the biggest hit of 2019 despite controversies surrounding it. A remake of Vijay Deverakonda’s Telugu hit Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh had Kiara Advani as its leading lady.

“I think there is a lot to learn and I feel very fortunate that I have been working in this industry for 15-16 years now. I am thankful that people have appreciated my work, but I have a long way to go. I think I have achieved really less in these 15 or 16 years so I want to do many things in the rest of my career, because now with every year, you grow older and there are younger people with exciting talent who come along. You learn from them, but as far as you are getting opportunity to act, and as far as people are interested in you, you have to enjoy it and give it your best,” Shahid recently said about his career.

Jersey in Hindi is being produced by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill, Dil Raju. The film is scheduled to release on August 28, 2020.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 11:52 IST