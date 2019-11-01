Halloween 2019: Sunny Leone dresses up as Frida Kahlo, sends love to ghouls and goblins as she poses with husband Daniel Weber

bollywood

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 09:14 IST

Soon after the Diwali parities, several Bollywood celebrities got busy with the Halloween on Thursday. Actor Sunny Leone came up with a unique idea as she dressed up as Frida Kahlo for the night of witches.

Sunny dressed up as Frida while her husband Daniel Weber joined her for a Halloween celebration. Sharing their picture on Instagram, Sunny wrote, “Happy Halloween gouls and goblins!! Love Frida and Sid!!”

The actor wore a floral white top and a red long skirt with a shrug and a belt. She completed her look with flowers adorning her head and a Frida’s iconic unibrow. On the other hand, Daniel wore a fitted silver tee and denims with a sleeveless denim jacket and a quirky pink wig.

Their fans also loved their look and praised them in the comments section. A fan wrote, “So beautiful.” Another commented, “Sunny Didi looking dangerous.” Many others dropped fire emojis in their reaction to the picture.

She gave a closer look at her special Halloween makeup in another picture and captioned it in Spanish that translates to, “Good evening, friend. My name is Frida.” A fan praised her saying, “You are looking gorgeous,” in the comments section. Both her pictures got more than 3,00,000 ‘likes’ within a few hours.

Sunny had celebrated Diwali on Sunday with her family in a traditional way. All of them had dressed up in yellow ethnic wear for the festival. Sharing a family picture, Sunny had written, “So nice to be a matching family with @dirrty99 for Diwali!!” She also shared separate pictures with Nisha as they walked around in similar lehengas.

Sunny and Daniel are parents to four-year-old Nisha and twin sons, Noah and Asher. The couple adopted Nisha in 2017 from Latur in Maharashtra. They became parents to their biological sons in 2018, through surrogacy.

The family also celebrated Daniel’s 41st birthday last month. Sunny shared a family picture on Instagram along with a touching note. “Even after so many years together I still cant believe how in love I am with you @dirrty99 You are strong, brave, so so smart, loving, generous, caring, selfless and above all the most amazing husband and father! Happy birthday my love!” she wrote.

The actor has performed a special dance number titled Battiyan Bujhaado in Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty’s upcoming film Motichoor Chaknachoor. She has worked in quite a few South Indian films lately.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 09:10 IST