Sunny Leone and her kids Nisha, Asher and Noah’s Diwali celebration is all about love and matching outfits. See pics

Actor Sunny Leone celebrated Diwali with her husband Daniel Weber, daughter Nisha and sons Asher and Noah in Mumbai on Sunday. The actor took to Instagram to share pictures in which everyone is dressed in matching yellow colour.

Sharing a picture, she wrote: “So nice to be a matching family with @dirrty99 for Diwali!!” While the girls - Sunny and Nisha - are in yellow embellished lehenga choli, the boys - Daniel, Asher and Noah - sport yellow kurta with white pants.

Sharing another picture, Sunny wrote: “Happy Diwali from the Weber’s!!” Nisha looks ecstatic in one of the pictures, in which her mom and she are smiling as they run towards the camera in traditional finery.

On October 14, Sunny had celebrated Nisha’s fourth birthday with a special party, which had the hit Disney film, Frozen, as its theme. While the decor and the overall theme was icy blue, the family was dressed in white. Sharing a post with a family picture, Sunny wrote: “Happy birthday to my little angel Nisha Kaur Weber! You are the light in our day and are an angel from God! Happy birthday baby girl!!”

Sunny and Daniel adopted Nisha in 2017 from Latur in Maharashtra. They became parents to their biological children, Asher and Noah, in 2018, through surrogacy.

On October 20, on the occasion of her husband’s 41st birthday, Sunny shared a picture with him and wrote a loving note. She said: “Even after so many years together I still cant believe how in love I am with you @dirrty99 You are strong, brave, so so smart, loving, generous, caring, selfless and above all the most amazing husband and father! Happy birthday my love!”

Sunny is seen in a special song in Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Motichoor Chaknachoor called Battiyan Bujhaado. In the song, she features with Nawazuddin. Speaking about the experience of shooting the song with him, she IANS, “I was hooked to the soundtrack from the very first time I heard it. A catchy tune, that really grows on you, Battiyan bujhaado is a full-blown dance song, that will surely be on every party’s playlist. And shooting the song with Nawaz, with whom I am sharing a screen for the first time, was an extremely enjoyable experience,” Sunny said.

“He has quite surprised me with how sporting and fun he can be at dancing, on and off-screen, which the audience will see when the song launches today,” she added.

