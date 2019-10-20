e-paper
Sunny Leone wishes husband Daniel Weber on 41st birthday, shares pics from family celebration. See here

Sunny Leone has posted several pictures on Instagram, wishing husband Daniel Weber on his 41st birthday. See the posts here.

bollywood Updated: Oct 20, 2019 19:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber tied the knot in 2011.
Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber tied the knot in 2011.
         

Actor Sunny Leone on Sunday took to Instagram to wish husband Daniel Weber a happy 41st birthday. Sunny posted several pictures of herself with Daniel, who also acts as her manager in Bollywood.

She wrote alongside a series of pictures that show the couple posing together, “Even after so many years together I still cant believe how in love I am with you @dirrty99 You are strong, brave, so so smart, loving, generous, caring, selfless and above all the most amazing husband and father! Happy birthday my love!” The pictures show Sunny in a yellow dress, and Daniel standing next to her, wearing a grey T-shirt, blue trousers and a brown cap. Another picture shows the couple kissing each other.

 

 

Sunny’s next post shows the couple joined by their three children, Nisha, Asher and Noah, and also their team. She captioned it, “Our very large familia!!! Children made a painting for @dirrty99 birthday! thankful to have such great children and friends!! Blessed!”

The post also includes pictures of the entire family enjoying some birthday treats, and Daniel opening his present, which seems to be a collage of their pictures. He can also be seen, in one image, reading a birthday card, presumably written by Nisha, who is the oldest.

Sunny and Daniel tied the knot in 2011. “I think girls love him. He is very cute. He actually loves the business side of things more than [being] in front of the camera,” Sunny told Hindustan Times in a recent interview. “His philosophies are hilarious when it comes to this acting and all. I think he’d be open to acting if his part [was] in English.”

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 19:33 IST

