Oct 31, 2019
Pagalpanti team celebrates Halloween: John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz are out to spook you

On the occasion of Halloween, the makers of Pagalpanti released characters posters in keeping with the festival’s mood and feel. See them here.

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 15:31 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Pagalpanti will release on November 22, 2019.
Pagalpanti will release on November 22, 2019.(Instagram)
         

The team of Pagalpanti has posted new posters of all its principle characters on Halloween. The posters include those of John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and Urvashi Rautela.

Sharing a poster of himself, John wrote on Instagram, “They will not only haunt you but will also tickle your funny bones. Happy Halloween #Pagalpanti begins on 22nd Nov.” He also mentioned that the film will release on November 22.

 

The trailer of the Anees Bazmee directorial was released on October 22. John along with Arshad Warsi and Pulkit Samrat are seen to pack in some punchy dialogues in the trailer, which begins with a disclaimer ‘Dimag Mat Lagana Kyuki Inmein Hai Nahin’.

From left: Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi and Pulkit Sharma.
Urvashi Rautela, Ileana D’Cruz and Kriti Kharbanda in new posters of Pagalpanti.
Urvashi Rautela, Ileana D’Cruz and Kriti Kharbanda in new posters of Pagalpanti.

In the trailer, the trio is seen getting into trouble repeatedly and presumably because John is under the effect of inauspicious planetary arrangement - Saadhe Saati. A mix of situational comedy and dialogue delivery, the trailer of the horror comedy also remixes the ’90s hit number Tum Par Hum Hain Atke from the Salman Khan and Kajol starrer Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya.

 

Talking about his films, Anees Bazmee, who is known to make family entertainers like No Entry and Welcome, said that using double-meaning dialogues and language are shortcuts often used to make entertainers. However, he doesn’t use such dialogues in his films. “I don’t write double-meaning dialogues in my films. At the same time I don’t have issues with those who use them in their films. I feel if you have a brain, if you have a flair for writing, if you are willing to work hard then you do not need such shortcuts.”

He was speaking at a promotional event for Pagalpanti. “I do keep in my mind what kids would like to watch and what they would not,” he said. “We have put a disclaimer in the trailer that says ‘dimag mat lagana’ (don’t use your brain). But to write such kind of films a lot of hard work is needed. But we don’t want people to use their brains while watching this film,” Bazmee added.

(With PTI and ANI inputs)

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 15:29 IST

