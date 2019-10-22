Shahid Kapoor on long break after Kabir Singh: ‘I get nervous even if I have to go for award function’

bollywood

It won’t really be wrong to say that 2019 has been an extremely special year for Shahid Kapoor. After all, contrary to everyone’s expectations, Kabir Singh broke several records to become one of the biggest box office earners [made almost ₹280 crore in India] of all time. And of course, the actor is “feeling blessed”.

“You know, I really believe a lot in destiny. A number of people have told me, ‘oh, you have waited 15 years for a hit this size’, but maybe, if I hadn’t waited for so long, I wouldn’t truly appreciate and respect it. Honestly, I feel failures make you a man. Even boys can do well when success is under their feet but when that carpet of success gets pulled away, only the men can stand up and survive. The boys get knocked out,” says Shahid, with a smile.

The Padmaavat (2018) actor says he is filled with “gratitude” for the success. “I feel all the failures that I have seen have made me who I am today. So, honestly, I am very thankful for the fact that though it took so long, such a big success came my way because I know that it may well have never happened to me,” says Shahid, who is yet to start work on a new film after Kabir Singh. “I have been working since I was 16. So, sitting at home just doesn’t fly with me,” says the actor, who will next be seen in the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit, Jersey.

For the time being though, he is happy to be with family [wife Mira and kids, Misha and Zain]. “It’s [the break] great since I get to spend time with my family, Mira and kids. But having said that, after a point, you just want to get on the sets. Even if you ride a motorcycle after really long, you feel a bit nervous. So, you need to keep doing it and be on the sets. Nowadays, I get nervous even if I have to go for an award function because I haven’t been in front of the camera for so long. It does make you feel a bit odd,” says Shahid, who recently went on a bike trip across Europe with younger brother, Ishaan Khatter, Kunal Kemmu and a few other friends. “It was a 10-day long trip, and 5-6 boys were together throughout the trip. We had a great time. In fact, I would recommend it for everyone,” says the actor.

For some time now, there has been a lot of talk about Shahid moving into a new, palatial home in Worli. But the actor clarifies that the shifting is going to take time. “It’s a bit far away [from being ready]. We still have to start getting it done up and all. I don’t think we can look at shifting for another year or two,” says the actor, who has already been called ‘Deepika Padukone’s neighbour’ by a section of the media. “I don’t think Deepika has her house in the same vicinity. But it makes for a good headline (laughs). I guess that’s why [such stories come],” he says.

