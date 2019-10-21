Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh obsession with Preeti gets real-life expression and Kiara Advani can’t stop laughing

bollywood

One of actor Kiara Advani’s fans has found a cool hack to keep their cell phone charger safe from others. Their funny ‘jugaad’ amused Kiara no end.

The fan named their charger ‘Preeti,’ based on the name of Kiara’s character from her latest film Kabir Singh. ‘Ab koi mera charger touch nahi karega,’ they wrote with the picture. Kiara shared the photo on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Hahaha one of the best one.”

The fan is referring to a scene from Kabir Singh when lead actor Shahid Kapoor beats up a man for ‘touching’ his girlfriend, Preeti. Shahid played a short-tempered, violent man in the film who was also very possessive about his girlfriend.

Kiara’s demure girlfriend act was appreciated by many and also criticised by others. Actor Kareena Kapoor recently said that she would not be interested in playing such a character. “I haven’t seen the film. But clearly it hasn’t affected anything because the movie has made over Rs 300 crores. So, it’s a double edged sword. Because there are people who are actually going to watch it and have found something that they love. Otherwise, it is not possible for it to have done so well. But I’m happy that people are talking about it and if you ask me, I don’t personally believe in a character like that because that’s not me as a person,” she had said.

Kiara will now be seen with Kareena in Good Newzzz. It also stars Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh. She will be seen with Akshay again in Laxmmi Bomb and with Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyya 2. She started shooting for the latter last week.

