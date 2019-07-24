Kiara Advani says her name is inspired by Priyanka Chopra’s character in Anjana Anjani

It is not a secret that Kiara Advani’s birth name was Alia. Now, in a recent interview to Filmfare, the actor has revealed the reason behind changing it and what inspired the new name.

“My name has been Kiara since my debut in 2014. I didn’t want to confuse the audience with Alia Bhatt, an established superstar. It just felt like the right thing to do - to have your own identity. Why have two Alias? The name, Kiara, was inspired from Priyanka Chopra’s movie Anjana Anjani, where she introduces herself as, ‘Hi, I’m Kiara.’ I thought, ‘What a beautiful name. If I have a daughter, I’ll call her Kiara’. But before that I needed a name for myself. (Smiles) So, I took it on,” she said in the interview.

Kiara Advani changed her name when she made her Bollywood debut. ( IANS )

Earlier on an episode of Voot’s Feet Up with the Stars Season 2, Kiara said it was Salman Khan who advised her to change her name. “Alia is my first name. Salman Khan suggested me to change it because of Alia Bhatt because there can’t be two actresses with the same name in Bollywood,” Kiara said. “He suggested the change, but Kiara is the name that I chose. Now even my parents have started to call me Kiara,” she added.

Kiara and Alia recently starred together in Kalank. The film was a flop at the box office. But Kiara has a lot to celebrate. Her latest film Kabir Singh is now the most successful Hindi film of the year, with the box office collection of Rs 270 crore in one month.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Kiara thanked the team and the audience for believing in Kabir and Preeti’s love story. “A year ago I stepped into the shoes of Preeti, shy, demure, and basically the complete opposite of me. But I also saw her strength, conviction, her love and her passion and couldn’t help but feel for the love story that you all rooted for with me,” she wrote alongside a poster of the movie.The actor feels lucky to have got the opportunity to work with Shahid, who she said was her confidant and friend on the sets.

She will now be seen in Laxxmi Bomb with Akshay Kumar and with Aditya Seal in Indoo Ki Jawani. She also has Good News, Guilty and Shershaah.

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 20:04 IST