Kiara Advani stuns in red at India Couture Week, Kriti Sanon brings glamour to Arjun Patiala promotions. See pics

Actor Kiara Advani stunned everyone at the 12th edition of the FDCI India Couture Week (ICW) in Delhi on Monday. She walked the ramp for designer Amit Aggarwal.

Kiara, who is riding high on the success of her last release Kabir Singh, looked fierce yet graceful in a red ensemble. She completed her look with an emerald neckpiece.

Kiara Advani at India Couture Week.

Amit Aggarwal poses with Bollywood actor Kiara Advani and other models. ( AFP )

Actor Kriti Sanon joined her co-stars Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma in New Delhi where they promoted their upcoming film, Arjun Patiala. Kriti wore a green sharara and was all smiles for the camera. Diljit was seen in a polo shirt and Varun wore a graphic T-shirt.

Kriti Sanon during the promotion of her upcoming film Arjun Patiala. ( IANS )

Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Sharma and Kriti Sanon are in New Delhi. ( IANS )

Also spotted promoting their film Jabariya Jodi were actors Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra. The two were seen in Mumbai, dressed in the most colourful attires. Parineeti showed her support for the Pride with her rainbow T-shirt that read ‘Love is love’. Sidharth was seen in a white shirt, blue jeans and a colourful jacket.

Aloo Chat actor Aamna Sharif and Bigg Boss alumnus Elli Avram were seen out and about Mumbai. While Elli was seen outside a restaurant in a beige dress, Aamna was seen in Juhu in a pink jumpsuit.

Friends Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey and Shanaya Kapoor were all seen at different spots around the city. All three were dressed causally in either sweat pants or jeans. Malaika Arora and Kim Sharma were spotted at the gym while actor Vijay Deverakonda was seen at the Mumbai airport.

Check out more celeb pics:

Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra promote Jabariya Jodi. ( Varinder Chawla )

Aamna Sharif and Elli Avram at Juhu and Versova, respectively. ( Varinder Chawla )

Friends Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey and Shanaya Kapoor seen around Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

Ishaan Khatter and Meezaan clicked by paparazzi. ( Varinder Chawla )

Malaika Arora at Kim Sharma at the gym. ( Varinder Chawla )

Vijay Deverakonda was seen at the Mumbai airport and Manyata Dutt with her kids. ( Varinder Chawla )

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 18:51 IST