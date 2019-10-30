Gulabo Sitabo latest pic: Ayushmann Khurrana’s look revealed as he teams up with Amitabh Bachchan

bollywood

The makers of upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo have shared a brand new picture from the film, unveiling Ayushmann Khurrana’s look. The film, directed by Shoojit Sircar, pairs Ayushmann with actor Amitabh Bachchan for the first time.

The new picture shows Amitabh and Ayushmann standing on a pavement. Amitabh is dressed in a green kurta and white pyjama, slouching with a frustrated expression on his face. He also sports a scarf and a skull cap and is seen wearing a large, prosthetic nose. Ayushmann is also wearing a brown shirt and white pyjama. He is also carrying a large black bag. Behind them, two police officers appear to be discussing something and a police van is also seen.

IT'S OFFICIAL... New release date... #GulaboSitabo to release *earlier*: 28 Feb 2020... Stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana... Directed by Shoojit Sircar... Here's the first look of Ayushmann from the film: pic.twitter.com/wCZMZMXx29 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 30, 2019

The film is now scheduled to release earlier that what was planned. It will be out in February next year. Film trade analyst shared the details with the picture on Wednesday. “IT’S OFFICIAL... New release date... #GulaboSitabo to release *earlier*: 28 Feb 2020... Stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana... Directed by Shoojit Sircar... Here’s the first look of Ayushmann from the film,” he wrote.

About the experience of his first day on the sets of the film, Amitabh had written on his blog, “First days are first days and first days are a reckoning of what is to be done what needs to be observed .. what what what .. ahhh confusing as any other .. but hopefully we shall get it right soon ..It has begun , and that is important .. so another environ clothings make up crew artists all new and ready to give the best.”

A Mumbai Mirror report said Amitabh plays a grumpy landlord from Lucknow in the film. “When Shoojit showed him the look sketch, he was excited to work on the film, taking it on as a new challenge. He is required to sit down with the make-up team for hours before starting the shoot. An international crew has come on board to work on the appearance,” it quoted a source as saying.

This will be Shoojit’s second film with Amitabh. The two have previously worked together in critically acclaimed film Piku, which starred Deepika Padukone in lead role and Amitabh as her constipated Bengali father. Shoojit was also the one to give Ayushmann Khurrana his first film, Vicky Donor.

