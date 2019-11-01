Bigg Boss 13 day 31 written update episode 31 October 31: Arti Singh loses cool over Rashami’s decision, slams Shehnaaz and Shefali for not supporting her
Bigg Boss 13 day 31 written update episode 31 October 31: Not only did Arti fought for what she thought was right and yelled at Rashami, she also slammed Shefali Bagga for not supporting her as Arti was fighting for Shefali.tv Updated: Nov 01, 2019 00:17 IST
The chaos and fights inside the Bigg Boss 13 house finally made Arti Singh lose her cool and stand upo for herself – she was seen fighting for what she thought was right, instead of crying for what she wanted on Thursday’s episode.
Here are all the top updates from tonight’s episode:
Bigg Boss’ Home delivery task continued to test the integrity and loyalty of the contestants and two buzzers down and post Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shehnaz Gill’s delivery, Shefali was seen standing confused on whether or not to give an extra point to Paras. She finally decided to play neutral and not give her delivery to any boy. Shefali was slightly unsure of her game as she was dicey of supporting Paras. A dejected Shefali was seen trying her best to manipulate the girls to listen to her and stay neutral so each girl gets a fair chance on voting basis if the game reaches a draw.
While Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Aarti Singh and Shehnaz stand strong by each other’s side, the opposition team faced problems as Shefali decided to go against her team members and named Arti for the delivery girl. Aarti asked to become the delivery girl but Rashami promised her that they will give her a chance in the next round. Later, Sidharth Shukla scolded Arti and asked her to fight for herself and she blamed Shehnaaz for not supporting her enough.
However, in the next round, Rashami voted for herself, attracting Arti’s anger. An angry Aarti fought with Shehnaaz by her side but failed to become the delivery girl for the round. When Sidharth Shukla asked her why she could not become the delivery girl, Arti again blamed Shehnaaz.
Later, Shefali, Aarti and Shehnaz devised a plan to pull the task to a draw and convinced Devoleena to name Arti for delivery.
When Bigg Boss asked Shefali Zariwala about the contestants, she said Rashami Desai, Shefali Bagga and Devoleena Bhattacharjee played well as they realized they had to play for themselves. Mahira Sharma and Arti felt bad but Mahira should have fought for herself, she added.
After the task was stopped for the day, Mahira complained to Paras that everyone hates her as they are afraid of her. She was also crying while telling him that he must not choose her but Rashami, Shefal or Devoleena instead. Paras made her sit with Rashami and discuss the issue and ensured that both TV actors sorted all out.
In the last round, Rashami and Arti fought while deciding the delivery girl as Shefali, Devoleena and Shehnaaz wanted to go. Asked to vote, Shehnaaz backed out and both Shefali and Devoleena got equal votes, leaving decision at a tie. When Rashami announced Devoleena’s name, Arti got angry and began fighting, asking how could Rashami decide. Arti kept insisting that Rashami had the power to announce not decide. Shehnaaz tried pacifying Arti but she lost her cool and yelled at Shehnaaz. Arti then asked Shefali to speak but Shefali said Rashami had announced and there was no point arguing.
When Shehnaaz told Arti that she was infuriating Rashami, Arti got further infuriated and yelled at Shehnaaz, “Tujhe oata hai Rashami ki pasand se baat karna? Ja kar, bol unko.” Eventually, Devoleena went for the delivery and gave it to Paras and Bigg Boss announced Paras as the winner of the task.
Asked to choose a girl he would take to the next level, Paras took Mahira’s name and everyone clapped. Later, Shehnaaz asked Sidharth if he could romance Rashami and Asim joined her in teasing Sidharth. “Kaise attitude dikhate hain jaise husband wife hon ye,” Shehnaaz said.
