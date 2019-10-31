Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla snubbed inside house but Twitter showers love on him, attacks Rashami and Devoleena

tv

Bigg Boss 13 is one controversial show and the drama is not limited to what happens inside the walls of the house. While fans watched Sidharth Shukla being snubbed by co-contestants on the show on Wednesday’s episode, the TV actor found favour in tweets that flooded social media soon after the episode ended.

Bigg Boss 13 contestants prepare for the task.

During the Bigg Boss Home Delivery task on Wednesday’s episode, all three men were stationed in three small houses built in the garden area and were expected to give their respective food orders for delivery to the women. The women had to decide who will be the chef, take orders and ensure deliveries. While the men had to ensure maximum deliveries to win the task, the delivery girl got to choose who will get the delivery. The one with maximum deliveries would win the ticket to finale and would also get an extra advantage of taking one woman ahead to the next level with him.

Paras, Siddharth and Asim had a chance to win a ticket to finale.

During the task, the women snubbed Siddharth Shukla each time the food delivery was demanded. However, Shukla’s fans on Twitter showered him with all the love. “If the Game goes on exactly as of now onwards No one can beat #SiddhartShukla from winning this His game is going PERFECT & Winning Material #BiggBoss13 #BB13 #BiggBoss,” wrote one fan.

Another one tweeted, “#SiddharthShukla has taken the brunt time & again from the beginning. They play victim & women card. Cry & beg for sympathy. Lie blatantly to put him in the spot.”

“I think ismein Sid or Asim dono ki dosti aur care hai ik dusre ke liye.. mere dono favourite hai plz maintain peace among both fandom #SiddharthShukla #AsimRiaz #BiggBoss13 #bb13,” wrote another fan.

There were a few tweets against him as well. “Cheapest person in the show is #SiddharthShukla #BiggBoss13.” wrote one.

Shefali Zariwala is currently inside the secret room in Bigg Boss house.

Even Shefali Zariwala, who will soon join Bigg Boss 13 as a wild card contestant, and is currently watching the housemates from a secret room, exclaimed, “Why does nobody want to cook for Sidharth Shukla?”.

