New Delhi, Shambhavi Choudhary, an MP of NDA-ally Lok Jan Shakti Party , on Monday termed the alleged use of AK-47 rifles during a student protest in Bihar, and the lathicharge on student protesters in various parts of the country "wrong", saying "we are against it". Use of AK-47, lathicharge against students wrong; we are against it: LJP (Ram Vilas) MP

She, however, pointed out that activist Sonam Wangchuk and spokespersons of the Cockroach Janta Party have accepted that anti-social elements were present during the protests and that "public order has been maintained".

"The beauty of democracy is that you can put forward your point of view peacefully. Peaceful protest is always welcome, and in our democracy, the youth have the right to participate and put forward their views," Choudhary told reporters in the Parliament House complex.

"Where AK-47 has been used, it is wrong, and we are against it; lathicharge against students at various places is also wrong. However, Sonam Wangchuk and CJP spokespersons have accepted that anti-social elements were present during protests on various occasions, and there, public order has been maintained," she said.

A police constable was suspended after a video purportedly showing him using an AK-47 rifle during a student protest in Bihar's Siwan district on Saturday went viral on social media.

Siwan SP Puran Kumar Jha told PTI that no one was injured in the firing and an inquiry has been initiated as there were clear instructions to the police force not to open fire during the demonstration.

Members of Left-wing student organisations on Saturday staged demonstrations and clashed with police in several districts in support of the Bihar Bandh called against the NEET paper leak and police action on protesting students.

The bandh turned violent in Patna, Saran, Siwan, Aurangabad, Bhagalpur, Sitamarhi, Purnia and Bhojpur, while Samastipur, Nawada, Nalanda, Madhubani and Sheikhpura witnessed mild protests.

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