Bigg Boss 13 preview, October 30: Shefali Jariwala to enter as wild card, Rashami Desai and Arti Singh fight over Sidharth Shukla

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 16:43 IST

Shefali Jariwala, better known for her hit remix number Kanta Laga, is the fourth wild entrant into the Bigg Boss house. The channel has made her entry official in a new promo featuring her grooving to her popular number.

Shefali can be seen telling the housemates over a speaker, “The house is clearly divided into two groups. All these dynamics are going to change this week.”

The viewers had mixed reactions to her entry. A viewer wrote, “Love her confidence of changing the dynamic.” Another said, “Yaar BiggBoss isko next season mein lao as a new contestant not a wildcard. I think she has the potential to win the show. Bring her in a separate season yaar. Don’t waste her as a wildcard.” Many were also busy speculating which group she will be a part of in the house. A viewer said she may probably become Rashami’s friend.

Three wild card entrants -- Hindustani Bhau, Tehseen Poonawalla and Khesari Lal Yadav made their way into the Bigg Boss house during the last Weekend Ka Waar episodes.

The channel has also released a promo to show a glimpse of what lies ahead for the Bigg Boss contestants this week. Two contestants will be sent to jail in today’s episode and this may make them ineligible to quality for the next round.

The promo shows Rashami and Arti Singh fighting with each other. Arti accuses Rashami of planting wrong news before the show premiere. She accuses her of telling the media that Arti and Sidharth Shukla have dated each other. The two begin to fight on the top of their voices, calling out each other for breaking their trust. The two have been friends since quite some time but it seems their friendship is not for the keeps in the Bigg Boss house.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 16:32 IST