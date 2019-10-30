Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Dey shows wounds from bleach poured on his neck, fans call out channel for not showing it

tv

Writer Sidharth Dey is the latest contestant to get evicted from the Bigg Boss 13 house after a surprise midnight elimination on Tuesday. Upon exiting the show, Sidharth gave multiple interviews to the media, revealed the ordeals he had to face and apologies he would like to make.

In a video interview to ABP News, Sidharth showed the camera all the burn marks on his neck. He said he suffered those during a task when contestants poured chilli powder and bleach on his neck. In another interview to Times Now, he spoked in detail about the incident.

“I am okay. I am getting healed. They actually put at least a kilo of bleach on my neck and eyes. They also put at least half a kilo of red chilli powder. I still have burn marks on my skin and I’m not even able to sleep properly. They are celebrities and if they are showing such violent side, they are sending out the wrong message to the youth. During the first task only, they fed me mud and chillies. But when it was my turn, I couldn’t do that because I’m not that kind of person,” he said. “Do things that are entertaining. How will people find throwing chilli powder at each other entertaining? Even when we watch movies, we don’t usually like watching torture scenes, right?” he added.

Many Bigg Boss fans also shared pictures of his wounds and called out the channel for not addressing it on the show. “Shocking.. The way sidharth dey is treated @BeingSalmanKhan @ColorsTV Shame on you for atleast not raising even the topic in WKW.. Yes.. Dey is wrong in using cheap words but what abt shehnaaz and arti,” wrote one. “God this is inhuman. I didnot support this guy but this is pathetic,” wrote another.

“What is wrong with @BiggBoss @BeingSalmanKhan? Just look at #SidharthDey’s neck! His skin is ripped off! Remember how Salman had made a scene over a PUSH? #ShehnaazGill & #ArtiSingh should have been EVICTED FOR PHYSICAL VIOLENCE,” wrote another Bigg Boss fan.

Siddhartha who was one of the writers of the first season of Bigg Boss entered as a contestant this year. He is also known to be a writer of some of the best reality shows, award shows and concerts like Dabangg tour of Salman Khan.

Commenting on his exit, Siddhartha said, “My four week journey in the house was the best experience I have ever had. This house has its own magic and it helps you understand the best and worst part of yourself and the world. I have seen both in this house, the best was when I made new connections and met people from different backgrounds, I also saw my strength when I didn’t give up on the hand holding task and chilly eating task. These tasks and the situations in the house also instigate one to do and say things which are beyond their morals. But overall it was a great experience being a part of Bigg Boss.”

