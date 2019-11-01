Kareena Kapoor unveils T20 World Cup trophies for men and women in Melbourne. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 12:57 IST

Actor Kareena Kapoor flew out to Melbourne, Australia to unveil the trophies of upcoming T20 World Cup (for both men and women) on Friday. Pictures of her posing with the two trophies are now online.

Sporting a smart semi formal western wear including a pair of khakhi trousers and a matching blazer and pairing them with a black shirt, Kareena looks fetching even in the simplest of clothes.

Kareena left for Australia on Tuesday. She had celebrated Diwali in Mumbai, attending a puja at sister Karisma’s office in the morning and was later seen decked up in a simple green printed lehenga choli as she attended Anil Kapoor’s Diwali bash with husband Saif Ali Khan and sister Karisma Kapoor.

The ICC T20 World Cup 2020 will commence from October 18 and will conclude on November 15 next year in Australia. The women’s tournament will be held from February 21 to March 8.



Speaking about the honour, Kareena had said in a statement: “I am honoured to be a part of this prestigious evening. I would like to encourage all these women out there who are playing for their respective countries to pursue their dreams. Its truly empowering to see them stand tall on an international platform. They are an inspiration to one and all. My late father-in-law was one of the greatest cricketers who played for the Indian cricket team and it is an honour for me to be unveiling the trophy.”

On the work front, the actor will be next seen alongside Akshay Kumar in Good News. She will soon start shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha, which will feature Aamir Khan in the title role.

(With PTI inputs)

