Nach Baliye 9: Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary emerge winners, he jokes ‘I don’t think any show will approach me now’

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 09:01 IST

TV actor couple, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, emerged winners of the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9. While the couple was understandably ecstatic, Prince joked about how no other reality show is likely to invite him now.

The reason for this is the fact that the actor has already won three other reality shows including Roadies 2015, Bigg Boss 9 and Spiltsvilla 8. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, he said: “I don’t think any show will approach me now.” Yuvika joined in to add how for outsiders, these reality shows were a great way to enter the industry. She was quoted as saying, “Shows like these are stepping stones for an outsider. Fortunately it has been so both professionally and personally for us.”

The couple met as participants on Bigg Boss 9, which Prince went on to win in 2016. The couple began dating soon after and got married last year. Yuvika entered the entertainment industry in 2004.

Nach Baliye 9’s run has had its share of fights and controversies, the most pronounced being the fights between former lovers, Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh. There have been times when judges, Ahmed Khan and Raveena Tandon, have had to pull them too. However, Prince mentioned in the report how their experience with the judges has been smooth and motivating. The report quoted him as saying, “We were huge fans of Raveena Tandon before, but we fell more in love with her during the show.” On the issue of some contestants having a problem with Ahmed’s judgments, he added: “We thought the judges were fair, motivating and guiding everyone. If anyone had complaints, it’s their problem.”

Prince added how when Govinda was one of the guest judges for an episode, he had complemented the couple and called them “dancers”. They had reportedly prepared a four and half minute piece for him. It is after his comment that they knew they could not lose.

