Bigg Boss 13: Fans unearth videos of Shenaaz Gill body-shaming Himanshi Khurana, insulting her family

With Punjabi singer Himanshi Kohli’s entry into the Bigg Boss 13 house on Saturday, fans have again been divided into two camps online. One team supports the house’s ‘cutest’ contestant, Shehnaaz Gill while the other camp believes there is more to her that she is hiding behind her phony innocence.

Upon making her entry on stage, Himanshi was asked by host Salman Khan about her long-time feud with Shehnaaz. Himanshi said that while she does not know Shehnaaz in a personal capacity, things did flare up between the two once.

She said that when she launched one of her songs, Shehnaaz launched a fierce attack on her. She gave a scathing feedback to her song but Himanshi said she was okay with it. Shehnaaz then shamed Himanshi for her body and even went so far as to insult her mother and her character. “That’s when I took a stand for myself and felt it was important to give an answer to her,” she said on stage. You can watch the entire clip here:

#SalmanKhan ki fav #ShenaazGill ki फट गई #HimanshiKhurana ki entry se and today she has exposed #ShenazGill and moreover that #SalmanKhan could not utter a word he was stunned that his fav is like that Maza agaya @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND @BiggBoss

BB Cheated Viewers pic.twitter.com/V9B7LxY17a — 🔥Shivanian🔥✨Hinaholics✨ (@BhartiLavina) November 2, 2019

Since last night’s episode was aired, Himanshi’s supporters have went into an overdrive to find as much dirt on Shehnaaz as possible. Two videos, that show Shehnaaz hurling abuses and insults at someone, have been shared on Twitter. Fans believe she is talking about Himanshi.

One video shows Shehnaaz calling someone overweight and an elephant in a song while others cheer her on. “Buddhi ghodi laal lagama,” she sings. The second one, a Snapchat video, shows Shehnaaz talking about the character of someone’s mother and how their father left them. Watch here:

The real fireworks will go off once Himanshi enters the house. Promos from Sunday’s episode show Shehnaaz losing it on seeing Himanshi. She cries, throws her arms around and removes her mic. It’s a little too much to be honest.

