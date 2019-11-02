Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar written update: Shefali, Rashami, Devoleena get evicted, Gauahar calls out Shefali Jariwala’s sexist comment

tv

Nov 02, 2019

Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar had Bigg Boss 13’s first finale and it was loaded with some bombshell evictions and a few exciting wild card entries. Three really strong contenders were evicted from the house and four equally strong new contestants made their way inside. Here are the five biggest highlights from the episode.

1. Devoleena Bannerjee, Shefali Bagga and Rashami Desai get evicted

Host Salman Khan played a lot of games with the contestants and broke a lot of hearts before revealing the three real losers of the episode. He first made safe contestants Mahira and Paras sit separately from the rest and then asked Mahira to choose the three contestants she thinks would get evicted tonight. She chose Shefali, Arti Singh and Asim and to her surprise, Salman says those are exactly the people who have been evicted.

However, Salman later reveals that he was only kidding to get on their nerves. The true evicted contestants were Rashami, Devoleena and Shefali Bagga.

2. Shefali Jariwala gets called out

Model and dancer Shefali Jariwala was one of the five wild card entries on the show. However, she had a less than ideal first day. Though she made a groovy entry on stage to her hit song Kanta Laga, it was later that put her foot in her mouth with some insensitive comments.

When Salman asked her who she found to be the most irritating inside the house, she took Paras’ name. While criticising his habit of gossiping, Shefali called it ‘Paras ki ladkiyon jaisi harkatein’. Special guest and previous season’s winner Gauahar Khan did not appreciate her comments. Shefali then ‘corrected’ herself and called it ‘bahu waale kaam’ but Gauahar was still unimpressed. She said that daughters-in-law are doing great things nowadays and categorising anyone is not right. She told Shefali to be more careful and made her go inside the house the ‘tedha’ way due to her comments.

3. Arhaan Khan makes an entry

Television actor made a cool and confident entry on the show as well. In his short video introduction, Arhaan said he doesn’t like people who can’t choose a side to stick to and those who are hypocrites.

Gauahar grilled him at length about his rumoured relationship with Rashami Desai. She asked him if they share anything more than friendship in real life but Arhaan denied it all. He said he has known Rashami for almost two years but they are just friends. Even the rumours of them getting married inside the house are untrue. He even added that he would not hesitate to nominate Rashami in a task should the situation demand it.

4. Shefali addresses her past with Sidharth Shukla

On stage, Gauahar also asked Shefali Jariwala about her past with Siddharth Shukla. Shefali confirmed that the two used to be ‘special’ friends a long time ago. She said that it has been a long time since then and the two have not been much in contact since. However, Shukla still appears to be the same man she once knew.

5. Himanshi Khuraana’s beef with Shehnaaz Gill

Another singer from Punjab made an entry on the show. Himanshi Khuraana was introduced on stage by actor Ayushmann Khurrana and was asked about her long time feud with co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill. Himanshi said that she had released a song a while back and Shehnaaz had given a mean feedback to it. She body-shamed Himanshi and even said things about her mother’s character. After which, Himanshi, too, got back at her.

