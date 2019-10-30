Nach Baliye 9: Have Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary won the coveted trophy?

tv

Dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9, is finally nearing its end. While the finale is still to be aired, reports suggests that the show has found its winners and they are none other than Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary.

According to Bollywood Life, Prince and Yuvika have won the reality show, while Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy have been declared first runners-up while Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Singh have emerged as second runners-up. The report adds that this will the fourth big win for Prince Narula after he emerged as the winner of Roadies X2, Spiltsvilla 8 and Bigg Boss 9. Reportedly, Prince and Yuvika are also the most popular contestants on the show.

Nach Baliye 9, which has been on since July this year, has had its share of fights and showdowns. The most dramatic has been the journey of former couple, Madhurima and Vishal. Theirs have been an acrimonious partnership, with the two frequently fighting and refusing to co-operate with each other. Earlier in the show, it had been reported that during one of their many rehearsals, Madhurima had slapped Vishal, after he pushed her. Speaking about it to Spotboye, she had said, “Yes, I slapped him when he pushed me. I had abused him, but he could have abused me back. He had no right to push me. I couldn’t take his frequent aggression, I felt it was high time I countered it. And I did just that. He didn’t realise for 5 minutes that I had slapped him.”

Later, during one of their performances, Vishal forgot his steps and left the performance midway. Judges Ahmed Khan and Raveena Tandon had pulled him up for his attitude. Ahmed had reportedly said, “I was very upset that you gave up Vishal. You are an artist and knowing you, I expected you to pick it up from where you stopped but you simply aborted the entire performance. You both are fighters; you’ll have come back as wild card entries. It was a simple act on the flat stage, not aerial not water, so, I do not understand your excuse. I am getting upset and emotional because I know you could have done it but you did not.”

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 11:19 IST