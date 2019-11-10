Amitabh Bachchan had ‘serious discussions’ with Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri but he won’t tell you what it was about. See pic

bollywood

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has shared an unseen picture from his Diwali party but is not divulging too many details about it. In the picture, he is seen with actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri, talking about something with all the seriousness.

“SHAHRUKH Gauri and the self in some serious discussions at Diwali .. personal obviously,” he captioned the post on Instagram and even added a wink-eye emoji. The photo shows his home decked up with a thousand lights for Diwali, which was celebrated on October 27. Shah Rukh wore a black traditional outfit while Gauri wore a pink lehenga. Amitabh looked regal as ever in his ivory kurta pyjama.

Perhaps Bachchan is giving Shah Rukh a pat on his back for his heroic act at the party. It was reported that Shah Rukh saved Aishwarya Rai’s manager’s life when her lehenga caught fire at the party. He put out the fire with his bare hands and suffered minor burns too. The manager, Archana Sadanand, was rushed to the hospital and suffered 15% burns on her arms and right leg.

Later reports suggested that it was Aishwarya herself who tore off Archana’s dress to save her from fire. Shah Rukh did help put out the fire.

Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan have featured together in films such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Mohabbatein, Bhootnath and Paheli, among others. Their fans loved seeing them together again in the pictures and showered them with compliments.

T 3532 - On the auspicious festive week our love and prayers to all ..

इस शुभ अवसर पे हमारी शुभकामनाएँ 🙏💕 pic.twitter.com/DcH2RaowNe — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 29, 2019

Amitabh has not been keeping well lately. He cancelled his visit to the Kolkata International Film Festival on Friday due to the same. “Amitabhji comes here every time. But he could not turn up. Since last night he is unwell. So doctors have restricted his movements. He is suffering a lot since last night,” West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said at the inauguration programme. Shah Rukh opened the festival in Big B’s absence.

Banerjee said he got a message from Bachchan early on Friday morning informing her about his indisposition. “He contacted me, Jaya ji (Jaya Bachchan) also. .. We pray for his long life and good health. Today though he could not come, I believe Amitji’s mind is with this festival. We cannot think of this film festival without him,” she said.

