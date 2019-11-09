Isha Koppikar opens up on getting sexual propositions from actors: ‘He said don’t come with anybody’

bollywood

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 18:20 IST

Bollywood actor Isha Koppikar rose to fame with her song, Khallas in Ram Gopal Varma’s Company and was soon seen in Sanjay Dutt’s Kaante where she grooved to yet another peppy number, Ishq Samundar. However, the actor has now claimed that she was promised a role in the Sanjay Gupta film but was later told that her part had to be cut down. She has also talked about getting sexual propositions from co-stars.

Speaking with Pinkvilla in an interview, Isha cited an incident, “(I was told that) He is an early morning person and I should meet him between his dubbing and shoot. I said, okay fine I will be there. He said whom are you coming with? I said I am coming with my driver. He said, ‘No, don’t come with anybody. Because these are the people who spread rumours.’ I said I am always with my staff, I have always been driven by my driver. Why should I drive and come? I knew what it was so I told him, ‘I think I am not free tomorrow, let me figure this out. I will let you know.’”

“I immediately called up the producer and I said ‘If you want me for my talent, I am here. But that’s it. You want me to perform for my talent and looks, I cannot be doing all this just for a role. That is what is intimidating for a lot of actors, when a woman says no they can’t take it,” she added.

“Nepotism? There were so many times that I would get a role and then somebody called..the father would call or the mother would call and then a starlet would get that part. I was about to go for the mahurat when it happened,” she said.

“I did Ishq Samundar also at the same time (as Khallas). It was actually supposed to be a role in the film but eventually it was not. I don’t really know what happened. I was told that it’s a role of Sanjay Dutt’s girlfriend. Then they told me they felt the length of the film (Kaante) was too long and they had to shorten so they had to do away with my role.”

She, however, added that she had not shot any scenes except the song. “We first shot the song. I was too naive and took people by face value. I don’t know if we can call it cheating but maybe, they could have done away with my part in the film. I don’t really know.”

“Producers told me I had to (get) friendly with my heroes, which I was never,” she added. Recently, Isha told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I will never be out of sight or out of mind, because I am too hot. As I am ageing, I am looking better. I won’t be out of mind, as I am a talented actor. There’s a lot for every talented person out there. I always had a great lifestyle. In 20s, you do different kind of cinema, in 30s and 40s too. I don’t really care, it doesn’t complicate my life. I am very content wherever I am.”

