Isha Koppikar confesses making creative compromises, says ‘it was all about how much money one has to make’

The fear of being forgotten doesn’t affect Isha Koppikar, who is confident about her acting skills and feels she can never be out of sight.

bollywood Updated: Oct 19, 2019 14:16 IST
Rishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri
Hindustan Times
Isha Koppikar confessed making many creative differences in the beginning.
Isha Koppikar confessed making many creative differences in the beginning.
         

Insecurity is bound to creep inside your head when you are a part of an industry like showbiz. ‘When will I get my next project?’ and the wait for it, actors have claimed, can get unnerving. Also the fact that you have to always be visible in public, as there are lots others aiming to swing things in their favour.

Actor Isha Koppikar, however, doesn’t feel apprehensive staying away for some time. In fact, she tells us, “I will never be out of sight or out of mind, because I am too hot. As I am ageing, I am looking better. I won’t be out of mind, as I am a talented actor. There’s a lot for every talented person out there. I always had a great lifestyle. In 20s, you do different kind of cinema, in 30s and 40s too. I don’t really care, it doesn’t complicate my life. I am very content wherever I am.’

After making her debut as an actor in Fiza (2000), the 43-year old was recently seen in films such as Shabri and Hello Darling (both 2011), before she stopped taking up much work. However, now she is focusing on her web projects. Asked if her criteria of choosing a project has changed from earlier times, Isha admits, “I was very bad when I started. I made a lot of creative compromises, because in the beginning, when I started working, it was all about how much money one has to make. But now, I am happy in my space. God has given me everything.”

Today, it’s all about doing good projects, for her. “Now it’s only about what kind of stuff is helping me in my personal growth, and is creative. Web is giving me that. Projects there are shot beautifully, budgets are great, they are shot faster!,” she says.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 14:15 IST

