Kriti Sanon: ‘I don’t like preachy movies, I’d rather watch a documentary’

Kriti Sanon says the audience mainly go to theatres for entertainment and lighten up their moods, and that’s what a good comedy should promise

Kriti Sanon has played characters in films such as Dilwale and Bareilly Ki Barfi which did have comic elements. Though they were more situational comedies, the actor is excited to showcase her timing in the upcoming comic caper Housefull 4. “It is a franchise which I have particularly enjoyed watching as an audience. It’s got a huge audience base. I enjoy being part of comedies, because it is important and equally difficult to make people laugh, because there is so much stress in everyone’s lives that a little bit of laughter is required,” the actor says. Excerpts.

Do you personally enjoy slapstick comedies?

I think it depends if it is done well. I enjoy brainless, mad crack comedy as long as it’s done well. But, I don’t enjoy all kinds of slapstick comedies. To be honest, this particular film I wouldn’t categorise under slapstick comedy. Yes, it’s crack and mad. There are two timelines, and there is comedy throughout. The humour and madness has increased. I wanted to be part of this fun film and huge franchise, and coming back with Sajid sir after Heropanti has been a special journey.

Was it challenging to match up to Akshay Kumar’s timing?

Both Akshay and Riteish (Deshmukh) are too good. When you see Johnny (Lever) sir or Chunkey (Panday), I feel all of them have done so many films in this genre that they are pros. To match up to that level is impossible, but you get to learn a lot on the set. You need to have the right timing and need to understand the rhythm of it, you need to shed your inhibitions and play along. It is a lot about improvisations, about reacting at the right time. I never knew I had this inclination for comedy, till I tried it out.

Though mainstream entertainers are not necessarily the critics’ preferred genre, however do you feel they still pull in the maximum audiences to theatres?

Entertainment is the main reason why people go to the theatres, whether a film engages you in the form of a thriller and keeps you at the edge of your seat, or it’s making you feel a lot of emotions in case of a love story, or it’s makes you forget the worries of your life and have a good laugh. If comedy in general is made well, it will lighten you up. It is something we look for, and we want our moods to get uplifted when we step out of the theatres.

Which is your all-time favourite comedy?

It would be Andaz Apna Apna. You can watch it any number of times.

Do you like preachy movies?

No. Even if you are trying to put across a serious message, I get more attracted to films which put out a serious thought in a fun, light manner. Otherwise, I’d rather watch a documentary.

With shoots, events and ongoing-promotions how do you maintain your focus? What’s your go-to mantra to stay calm?

I think a little bit of meditation helps especially when I am travelling. I like to listen to music and concentrate on breathing. Sometimes, it is important to take a short break, and be with your family. It’s like a refresh mode, which is needed. Also, don’t burden yourself even it’s a day off and don’t plan any meetings and just stay in your bed and relax.

