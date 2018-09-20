Isha Koppikar twins with daughter Rianna, Taimur’s antics and film promotions. See pics

It was film promotion time for a number of celebrities. Teams and stars from Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Patakha, Badhaai Ho and Sui Dhaaga were out and about to push their case. Shahid Kapoor, who has taken a back seat after the birth of his son (also because his daughter Misha fell sick), is back on the promotional trail. He was spotted with his co-stars Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam. Later in the evening, the makers also held a screening of the film, which again saw the lead stars of the films along with others attend the do. In fact, in one of the pictures, the easy camaraderie between Shahid and his director Shree Narayan Singh was quite evident.

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan too have been doing the rounds of reality show sets to promote Sui Dhaaga. They were spotted on the sets of Star Sports and were seen in the company of Brett Lee. The teams of Badhaai Ho, Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, too have kickstarted their promotions. So have Vishal Bhardwaj’s Patakha team of Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan.

Among the star kids, Taimur Ali Khan was seen in Bandra and this time he was out playing. In fact, in the picture we can see one of his nanny trying to get to him as he runs around. His cousin Inaaya too was seen, out on her stroll. However, it was former actor Isha Koppikar’s little girl who caught our eye. This is perhaps the first time the world got to see her, who was out at Yauatcha restaurant in Bandra Kurla Complex.

At the airport, Malaika Arora, Raveena Tandon, Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra.

Take a look at these pictures.

The Batti Gul Meter Chalu huddle comprising Shahid Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Shraddha Kapoor.

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan take Sui Dhaaga to Star Sports.

Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan promote Patakha.

Sanya Malhotra, Ayushmann Khurrana, Gajraj Rao and Neeta Gupta promote Badhaai Ho.

Great actor-director chemistry: Shahid with his director Shree Narayan Singh.

Stars at Batti Gul Meter Chalu screening.

Airport diaries: Raveena Tandon, Parinneti Chopra, Sidharth Malhotra and Malaika Arora.

Isha Koppikar was seen in public after a really long time.

Shamita Shetty looks fresh as a daisy.

Baby Inaaya out on a stroll.

Alia Bhatt is back from her Bulgaria shoot and is seen everywhere in Mumbai.

Anushka Sharma for 34th anniversary Priyadarshni Academy Global Award.

Taimur Ali Khan’s nanny can barely keep pace with the little boy.

First Published: Sep 20, 2018 17:59 IST